GREATER Western Sydney is set to receive a double boost in the midfield for Saturday’s clash with Essendon with Tom Green and Stephen Coniglio both ready to play in inaugural captain Callan Ward's 300th game.

Green was subbed out with an ankle injury at quarter-time of the Giants' derby loss to Sydney, and despite leaving training early, is on track to play according to coach Adam Kingsley

"Yeah, I expect he will. He had a light run today, he got through no problems from my assessment. We’ll see how he pulls up this afternoon and tomorrow morning, but I expect he plays," Kingsley said.

Coniglio has missed the past three weeks after injuring his knee in the win over the Saints in round five in Canberra, but completed every minute of the Giants' main training session on Thursday and is a guaranteed inclusion for the suspended Callum Brown.

Coniglio and Green have taken over the mantle from Ward as the two key ball-winners in the GWS midfield, but the weekend will be all about the man who captained the Giants in their first season and kicked their first-ever goal, as he becomes just the 103rd player in VFL/AFL history to play 300 games.

"I was a lot different back then that's for sure," said Ward as he reflected on his journey with GWS after moving from the Western Bulldogs as a 21-year-old.

"A lot more shy, a lot quieter, a lot less confident. A guy who questioned himself and was a lot more naïve.

"Pride, happiness, it's been a big journey. I'm just really excited to play. The last 17 years there's been plenty of ups and downs. It's been a journey I've really enjoyed and I just can't wait to get out there and play against Essendon," said Ward, who supported the Bombers as a child.

The 34-year-old admitted if he can win a premiership he so desperately craves this year with the Giants he'll happily retire at season’s end.

