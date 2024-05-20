Roy, Calvin and Warnie debate the trades to make on the eve of the mid-season byes

Alex Sexton is chased by Brad Close during the match between Gold Coast and Geelong at TIO Stadium in round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE were some big scores last round.

Those with Rowan Marshall and Dayne Zorko would've enjoyed their weekend, however it was one trade target that made for an epic round for Fantasy coaches.

Anyone who brought in Alex Sexton ahead of the first lockout will have a big smile on their face.

The Sun was a popular starting pick but was omitted after round two, but earned his spot back in the line-up to play the Fantasy-friendly role off half-back. Sexton racked up 126 points in Darwin and added $68k to his price but remains a value play.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through trade targets ahead of round 11, including Zac Fisher who was also a previous member of their squads.

Coaches have just one week until mid-season bye rounds and they need to be part of the thinking for future trades to make sure you’re fielding the best possible team for the next month. The Traders provide all the insight you need to dominate the middle section of the season.

In this episode …

1:05 - Calvin rocketed up 2500 spots after a cracking round.

3:30 - Warnie fired a rocket to get Zak Butters (and his team) going in the last quarter.

5:00 - "One of the greatest trade ins" - Alex Sexton was the big name of the Fantasy weekend.

8:30 - Some lessons from Warnie about trades include always pick the cheaper guy and trade one week injuries.

10:25 - Max Gawn gets Roy's -3.

14:20 - Three teams scored over 2500 in round 10.

15:40 - Jeremy Sharp is now the leader in the Michael Barlow Medal.

18:50 - Did Harry Sheezel get a few more minutes in the backline off the back of a defensive injury.

22:00 - The mid-season byes are a week away. Warnie explains the rules and strategy.

29:25 - Is Alex Sexton a must-have?

32:15 - Despite the bye, can you select Zac Fisher?

35:00 - Matt Kennedy could be a FWD option to consider.

42:00 - "He's someone you can consider at that price" - Roy is confident on Will Day.

44:30 - The most traded players are revealed with the early moves from The Traders discussed.

52:30 - Reece is challenging Calvin at his captain picking.

55:20 - Roy is keen to trade Tom Powell on his bye.

59:25 - Can you trade Tim English out to get Rowan Marshall in?

