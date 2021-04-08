ANOTHER nailbiter is on the cards when a red-hot Sydney hosts a resurgent Essendon at the SCG tonight from 7.20pm AEST.

Since Tony Lockett kicked that famous point back in 1996 to send the Swans into a Grand Final and break Bombers hearts, these teams have battled out a stack of thrillers, including last year's epic where the Bombers snuck home by a goal thanks to a late match-winner from Darcy Parish.

There's been David Myers' shot falling short after the siren in a five-point Swans win in 2019 (the game where Dane Rampe climbed the post at the death), Gary Rohan's mark and after-the-siren goal in a one-point Swans win in 2017, Lewis Jetta guiding the Swans home by four points in 2012, Adam Goodes missing a shot after the siren in a one-point Bombers win in 2011, and Jude Bolton sealing a dramatic five-point Swans victory earlier in that same 2011 season.

And that's just from the last decade.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R4: Sydney v Essendon Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the clash between the Swans and Bombers at the SCG

Adding to the drama of tonight's game is the return of modern-day-great Lance Franklin and Essendon skipper Dyson Heppell.

It's a timely return for Franklin, who has kicked more majors against Essendon than any other side during his scintillating 947-goal career – including hauls of nine against the Bombers in 2007 and 2008 and eight in 2013.

FOLLOW IT LIVE Swans v Bombers

Heppell's return from a back injury replaces the hobbled Mason Redman, while Franklin pushes out Hayden McLean.

James Bell will again be the Swans' substitute, while veteran David Zaharakis could be called upon for the Bombers.

Sydney v Essendon at the SCG, 7.20pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

MEDICAL SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: James Bell

Essendon: David Zaharakis