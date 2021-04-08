Kangaroos Jared Polec (left) and Jed Anderson on the bench during the round three match against the Bulldogs. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne's AFL rebuild just got harder, with experienced midfielder Jed Anderson to undergo ankle surgery and facing two months on the sidelines.

Anderson was injured during the Kangaroos' 128-point Good Friday thrashing at the hands of the Western Bulldogs.

"It's unfortunate for Jed and unfortunate for us that he's going to miss a chunk of the season," North football manager Brady Rawlings said.

"Jed wants to play every week and we love him representing our footy club every week.

"The way he attacks the ball and the opposition is what we want all our players to stand for so it's disappointing he's not going to be in our side."

Anderson finished third in the club's best and fairest last year and will leave a huge role in North's midfield as it aims to get off the bottom of the ladder.

Speedster Jared Polec also went down against the Bulldogs and Rawlings remains unsure about how many games the former Port Adelaide player will miss.

In better news for winless North, reigning Syd Barker medallist Luke McDonald is in line to return for Sunday's clash with Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.