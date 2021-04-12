ADELAIDE young gun Lachie Sholl has become the 12th player to be nominated for the NAB AFL Rising Star twice after his dominant performance against North Melbourne on Sunday.
Sholl, who was the round 18 nominee in 2020, earned his second nomination after racking up 25 kicks among a career-high 31 disposals, eight marks and one goal.
The 21-year-old remained eligible this year because he had only played eight games in his two seasons at the club since being taken with pick No.64 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.
WHO IS NOMINATED? Check out this year's NAB AFL Rising Stars
Sholl, who is averaging 22 disposals and seven tackles this season, has taken his game to a new level in 2021. The hard-running wingman gained nearly 600m against the Roos as the Crows secured a 41-point victory.
Sholl started his junior footy with St Bernard's Football Club in Essendon. He had a strong 2018 NAB League campaign for the Calder Cannons, averaging more than 24 disposals and seven marks across 14 games before being selected by Vic Metro for the NAB AFL Under-18 Championships.
He was ranked No.1 for uncontested possessions and uncontested marks at the championships, impressing recruiters with his run off half-back.
Sholl's father Brett played 35 games for Carlton between 1992 and 1994, while his dad's cousins had great AFL careers, with Craig playing 235 games for North Melbourne and Brad 171 games for North Melbourne and Geelong.