The AFL advises as per Western Australian Government guidelines now in place as of this afternoon, the Round Seven West Coast Eagles v Fremantle match at Optus Stadium to be played today Sunday, May 2 will proceed as planned but will be closed to the general public.

Only essential staff and players will be permitted to attend the game which will be broadcast live via Foxtel and Kayo, and the Seven Network in Perth. All essential staff and officials at the match will need to wear masks at all times as per Western Australian Government guidelines.

AFL Executive General Manager Football Operations Steve Hocking said the health and safety of everyone remains paramount and the league would continue to take the advice of governments and health officials.

"The health and safety of everyone in the game and the wider community remains the priority as we continue to navigate the pandemic," Mr Hocking said.

"The AFL thanks all supporters for their understanding as we continue to be led by the advice of governments and health officials."

Crowds will be in attendance at all other matches of Round Seven of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season unless otherwise advised.

For supporters who have purchased tickets to attend the Derby at Optus Stadium, Ticketmaster will issue a refund. No action is required from the ticket purchaser.