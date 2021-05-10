IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round eight CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Richmond v Geelong Cats

Centre bounces: 32

Richmond

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Toby Nankervis 68 79% 27 84% Dustin Martin 67 88% 22 69% Shane Edwards 66 64% 21 66% Shai Bolton 85 87% 19 59% Marlion Pickett 48 76% 17 53% Jack Graham 71 76% 13 41% Riley Collier-Dawkins 64 63% 9 28%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (4), Bachar Houli 3 (3), Liam Baker 2 (0), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (0), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1).

Geelong

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Cameron Guthrie 139 79% 28 88% Joel Selwood 82 76% 22 69% Esava Ratugolea 48 74% 21 66% Brandan Parfitt 76 73% 16 50% Shaun Higgins 78 69% 12 38% Mark Blicavs 107 88% 11 34% Quinton Narkle 48 33% 10 31% Mitch Duncan 135 81% 7 22% Sam Menegola 109 88% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 4 (4), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).

Gold Coast Suns v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 19

Gold Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% David Swallow 130 81% 16 84% Caleb Graham 33 79% 16 84% Touk Miller 119 78% 15 79% Hugh Greenwood 85 79% 14 74% Noah Anderson 65 75% 7 37% Lachie Weller 72 79% 4 21% Chris Burgess 54 76% 3 16% Nick Holman 83 83% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 8 (7), Wil Powell 4 (2), Sean Lemmens 1 (0), Charlie Ballard 1 (0), Jack Lukosius 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Brad Crouch 109 82% 18 95% Zak Jones 123 78% 16 84% Jack Steele 136 87% 14 74% Paddy Ryder 71 83% 14 74% Jack Bytel 53 74% 9 47% Rowan Marshall 75 80% 5 26%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 6 (5), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (2), Jack Sinclair 1 (0), Darragh Joyce 1 (1).

GWS Giants v Essendon

Centre bounces: 35

GWS

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Shane Mumford 46 80% 29 83% Josh Kelly 105 84% 24 69% Tim Taranto 125 82% 23 66% Jacob Hopper 73 75% 23 66% Callan Ward 78 84% 20 57% Tom Green 102 76% 10 29% Jeremy Finlayson 63 83% 6 17% Toby Greene 108 93% 5 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (4), Lachie Ash 4 (3), Harry Perryman 1 (1).

Essendon

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Andrew Phillips 89 74% 29 83% Darcy Parish 117 80% 27 77% Andrew McGrath 75 80% 26 74% Zach Merrett 128 79% 25 71% Archie Perkins 60 71% 13 37% Jake Stringer 30 46% 10 29% Peter Wright 49 77% 6 17% Devon Smith 53 78% 3 9% Kyle Langford 100 86% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 6 (6), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).

North Melbourne v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 28

North Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Todd Goldstein 84 94% 23 82% Ben Cunnington 76 86% 23 82% Kayne Turner 70 83% 16 57% Jy Simpkin 52 82% 16 57% Luke Davies-Uniacke 65 85% 12 43% Tarryn Thomas 75 79% 12 43% Tom Powell 58 80% 5 18% Tom Campbell 88 67% 5 18%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 5 (5), Jack Ziebell 5 (5).

Collingwood

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jack Crisp 126 86% 25 89% Tyler Brown 58 80% 24 86% Brodie Grundy 112 86% 24 86% Steele Sidebottom 70 85% 21 75% Josh Daicos 73 79% 7 25% Scott Pendlebury 85 82% 7 25% Darcy Cameron 76 78% 4 14%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (4), Darcy Moore 3 (2), Chris Mayne 2 (2), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1).

Melbourne v Sydney Swans

Centre bounces: 22

Melbourne

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Clayton Oliver 102 87% 20 91% Christian Petracca 96 89% 18 82% Max Gawn 108 84% 16 73% James Harmes 100 75% 12 55% James Jordon 95 71% 8 36% Luke Jackson 53 70% 6 27% Jake Melksham 52 71% 3 14% Kysaiah Pickett 56 83% 3 14% Alex Neal-Bullen 80 74% 2 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 5 (5), Steven May 3 (3), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Sydney

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tom Hickey 74 80% 20 91% Callum Mills 133 83% 17 77% Luke Parker 113 81% 15 68% Chad Warner 64 83% 10 45% Josh P. Kennedy 97 70% 9 41% James Rowbottom 115 63% 8 36% Oliver Florent 79 74% 7 32% Callum Sinclair 53 76% 2 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Jordan Dawson 2 (2).

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 21

Port Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Scott Lycett 108 91% 20 95% Travis Boak 88 83% 15 71% Ollie Wines 70 74% 15 71% Robbie Gray 72 89% 12 57% Willem Drew 71 73% 11 52% Sam Powell-Pepper 73 71% 5 24% Karl Amon 111 86% 4 19% Charlie Dixon 82 92% 1 5% Connor Rozee 105 82% 1 5%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 2 (2), Dan Houston 2 (2), Tom Jonas 2 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (1), Tom Clurey 1 (1).

Adelaide

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Reilly O'Brien 73 88% 19 90% Ben Keays 91 85% 17 81% Rory Laird 100 77% 17 81% Rory Sloane 113 84% 11 52% Sam Berry 43 80% 8 38% Darcy Fogarty 44 75% 4 19% Harry Schoenberg 74 87% 4 19% Elliott Himmelberg 49 89% 2 10% Paul Seedsman 99 86% 2 10%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (3), David Mackay 4 (2), Luke Brown 3 (3), Jake Kelly 2 (1).

Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles

Centre bounces: 25

Hawthorn

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Ben McEvoy 86 81% 21 84% James Worpel 105 84% 18 72% Tom Mitchell 124 82% 18 72% Chad Wingard 73 76% 11 44% Jack Scrimshaw 104 80% 8 32% James Cousins 74 74% 7 28% Luke Breust 82 76% 6 24% Liam Shiels 81 78% 5 20% Mitch Lewis 64 82% 4 16% Tom Phillips 81 78% 1 4% Harry Morrison 76 84% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 7 (3), Michael Hartley 5 (3), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1), Changkuoth Jiath 1 (1).

West Coast

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Tim Kelly 112 83% 23 92% Nic Naitanui 68 67% 21 84% Jack Redden 83 83% 18 72% Dom Sheed 135 86% 17 68% Andrew Gaff 137 95% 7 28% Brendon Ah Chee 101 76% 6 24% Bailey J. Williams 53 64% 4 16% Jamaine Jones 74 77% 4 16%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 6 (5), Jackson Nelson 4 (4), Josh Rotham 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v Carlton

Centre bounces: 33

Western Bulldogs

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jordon Sweet 65 87% 30 91% Marcus Bontempelli 131 87% 25 76% Tom Liberatore 90 74% 23 70% Jack Macrae 101 84% 21 64% Adam Treloar 103 76% 21 64% Bailey Smith 55 80% 9 27% Josh Bruce 119 83% 3 9%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 7 (7), Taylor Durea 2 (2), Easton Wood 1 (1), Alex Keath 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (1), Hayden Crozier 1 (1).

Carlton

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Marc Pittonet 77 83% 28 85% Sam Walsh 85 83% 24 73% Ed Curnow 96 78% 24 73% Patrick Cripps 55 85% 23 70% David Cuningham 62 81% 20 61% Zac Williams 28 79% 7 21% Levi Casboult 68 81% 5 15% Sam Petrevski-Seton 18 15% 1 3%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (2), Adam Saad 3 (2), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (0), Liam Jones 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

Brisbane Lions v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 28

Brisbane

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Jarryd Lyons 121 84% 25 89% Oscar McInerney 68 77% 22 79% Rhys Mathieson 65 74% 18 64% Zac Bailey 89 78% 12 43% Dayne Zorko 82 83% 11 39% Deven Robertson 36 66% 10 36% Hugh McCluggage 110 79% 8 29% Joe Daniher 86 91% 6 21%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (5), Grant Birchall 4 (3), Harris Andrews 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player Fantasy TOG CBA CBA% Sean Darcy 100 80% 23 82% Caleb Serong 75 72% 18 64% Nat Fyfe 103 89% 17 61% David Mundy 92 81% 17 61% Andrew Brayshaw 83 76% 16 57% Connor Blakely 45 53% 15 54% Rory Lobb 91 97% 5 18% Michael Walters 47 84% 1 4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 9 (8), Darcy Tucker 1 (1), Taylin Duman 1 (0).



