IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.

Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.

A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.

The round eight CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.

Richmond v Geelong Cats

Centre bounces: 32

Richmond

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Toby Nankervis

68

79%

27

84%

Dustin Martin

67

88%

22

69%

Shane Edwards

66

64%

21

66%

Shai Bolton

85

87%

19

59%

Marlion Pickett

48

76%

17

53%

Jack Graham

71

76%

13

41%

Riley Collier-Dawkins

64

63%

9

28%

Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (4), Bachar Houli 3 (3), Liam Baker 2 (0), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (0), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1).

Geelong

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Cameron Guthrie

139

79%

28

88%

Joel Selwood

82

76%

22

69%

Esava Ratugolea

48

74%

21

66%

Brandan Parfitt

76

73%

16

50%

Shaun Higgins

78

69%

12

38%

Mark Blicavs

107

88%

11

34%

Quinton Narkle

48

33%

10

31%

Mitch Duncan

135

81%

7

22%

Sam Menegola

109

88%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 4 (4), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).

Gold Coast Suns v St Kilda

Centre bounces: 19

Gold Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

David Swallow

130

81%

16

84%

Caleb Graham

33

79%

16

84%

Touk Miller

119

78%

15

79%

Hugh Greenwood

85

79%

14

74%

Noah Anderson

65

75%

7

37%

Lachie Weller

72

79%

4

21%

Chris Burgess

54

76%

3

16%

Nick Holman

83

83%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 8 (7), Wil Powell 4 (2), Sean Lemmens 1 (0), Charlie Ballard 1 (0), Jack Lukosius 1 (1).

St Kilda

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Brad Crouch

109

82%

18

95%

Zak Jones

123

78%

16

84%

Jack Steele

136

87%

14

74%

Paddy Ryder

71

83%

14

74%

Jack Bytel

53

74%

9

47%

Rowan Marshall

75

80%

5

26%

Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 6 (5), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (2), Jack Sinclair 1 (0), Darragh Joyce 1 (1).

GWS Giants v Essendon

Centre bounces: 35

GWS

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Shane Mumford

46

80%

29

83%

Josh Kelly

105

84%

24

69%

Tim Taranto

125

82%

23

66%

Jacob Hopper

73

75%

23

66%

Callan Ward

78

84%

20

57%

Tom Green

102

76%

10

29%

Jeremy Finlayson

63

83%

6

17%

Toby Greene

108

93%

5

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (4), Lachie Ash 4 (3), Harry Perryman 1 (1).

Essendon

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Andrew Phillips

89

74%

29

83%

Darcy Parish

117

80%

27

77%

Andrew McGrath

75

80%

26

74%

Zach Merrett

128

79%

25

71%

Archie Perkins

60

71%

13

37%

Jake Stringer

30

46%

10

29%

Peter Wright

49

77%

6

17%

Devon Smith

53

78%

3

9%

Kyle Langford

100

86%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 6 (6), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).

North Melbourne v Collingwood

Centre bounces: 28

North Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Todd Goldstein

84

94%

23

82%

Ben Cunnington

76

86%

23

82%

Kayne Turner

70

83%

16

57%

Jy Simpkin

52

82%

16

57%

Luke Davies-Uniacke

65

85%

12

43%

Tarryn Thomas

75

79%

12

43%

Tom Powell

58

80%

5

18%

Tom Campbell

88

67%

5

18%

Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 5 (5), Jack Ziebell 5 (5).

Collingwood

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jack Crisp

126

86%

25

89%

Tyler Brown

58

80%

24

86%

Brodie Grundy

112

86%

24

86%

Steele Sidebottom

70

85%

21

75%

Josh Daicos

73

79%

7

25%

Scott Pendlebury

85

82%

7

25%

Darcy Cameron

76

78%

4

14%

Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (4), Darcy Moore 3 (2), Chris Mayne 2 (2), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1).

Melbourne v Sydney Swans

Centre bounces: 22

Melbourne

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Clayton Oliver

102

87%

20

91%

Christian Petracca

96

89%

18

82%

Max Gawn

108

84%

16

73%

James Harmes

100

75%

12

55%

James Jordon

95

71%

8

36%

Luke Jackson

53

70%

6

27%

Jake Melksham

52

71%

3

14%

Kysaiah Pickett

56

83%

3

14%

Alex Neal-Bullen

80

74%

2

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 5 (5), Steven May 3 (3), Trent Rivers 1 (1).

Sydney

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tom Hickey

74

80%

20

91%

Callum Mills

133

83%

17

77%

Luke Parker

113

81%

15

68%

Chad Warner

64

83%

10

45%

Josh P. Kennedy

97

70%

9

41%

James Rowbottom

115

63%

8

36%

Oliver Florent

79

74%

7

32%

Callum Sinclair

53

76%

2

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Jordan Dawson 2 (2).

Port Adelaide v Adelaide

Centre bounces: 21

Port Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Scott Lycett

108

91%

20

95%

Travis Boak

88

83%

15

71%

Ollie Wines

70

74%

15

71%

Robbie Gray

72

89%

12

57%

Willem Drew

71

73%

11

52%

Sam Powell-Pepper

73

71%

5

24%

Karl Amon

111

86%

4

19%

Charlie Dixon

82

92%

1

5%

Connor Rozee

105

82%

1

5%

Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 2 (2), Dan Houston 2 (2), Tom Jonas 2 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (1), Tom Clurey 1 (1).

Adelaide

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Reilly O'Brien

73

88%

19

90%

Ben Keays

91

85%

17

81%

Rory Laird

100

77%

17

81%

Rory Sloane

113

84%

11

52%

Sam Berry

43

80%

8

38%

Darcy Fogarty

44

75%

4

19%

Harry Schoenberg

74

87%

4

19%

Elliott Himmelberg

49

89%

2

10%

Paul Seedsman

99

86%

2

10%

Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (3), David Mackay 4 (2), Luke Brown 3 (3), Jake Kelly 2 (1).

Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles

Centre bounces: 25

Hawthorn

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Ben McEvoy

86

81%

21

84%

James Worpel

105

84%

18

72%

Tom Mitchell

124

82%

18

72%

Chad Wingard

73

76%

11

44%

Jack Scrimshaw

104

80%

8

32%

James Cousins

74

74%

7

28%

Luke Breust

82

76%

6

24%

Liam Shiels

81

78%

5

20%

Mitch Lewis

64

82%

4

16%

Tom Phillips

81

78%

1

4%

Harry Morrison

76

84%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 7 (3), Michael Hartley 5 (3), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1), Changkuoth Jiath 1 (1).

West Coast

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Tim Kelly

112

83%

23

92%

Nic Naitanui

68

67%

21

84%

Jack Redden

83

83%

18

72%

Dom Sheed

135

86%

17

68%

Andrew Gaff

137

95%

7

28%

Brendon Ah Chee

101

76%

6

24%

Bailey J. Williams

53

64%

4

16%

Jamaine Jones

74

77%

4

16%

Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 6 (5), Jackson Nelson 4 (4), Josh Rotham 1 (1).

Western Bulldogs v Carlton

Centre bounces: 33

Western Bulldogs

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jordon Sweet

65

87%

30

91%

Marcus Bontempelli

131

87%

25

76%

Tom Liberatore

90

74%

23

70%

Jack Macrae

101

84%

21

64%

Adam Treloar

103

76%

21

64%

Bailey Smith

55

80%

9

27%

Josh Bruce

119

83%

3

9%

Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 7 (7), Taylor Durea 2 (2), Easton Wood 1 (1), Alex Keath 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (1), Hayden Crozier 1 (1).

Carlton

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Marc Pittonet

77

83%

28

85%

Sam Walsh

85

83%

24

73%

Ed Curnow

96

78%

24

73%

Patrick Cripps

55

85%

23

70%

David Cuningham

62

81%

20

61%

Zac Williams

28

79%

7

21%

Levi Casboult

68

81%

5

15%

Sam Petrevski-Seton

18

15%

1

3%

Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (2), Adam Saad 3 (2), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (0), Liam Jones 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).

Brisbane Lions v Fremantle

Centre bounces: 28

Brisbane

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Jarryd Lyons

121

84%

25

89%

Oscar McInerney

68

77%

22

79%

Rhys Mathieson

65

74%

18

64%

Zac Bailey

89

78%

12

43%

Dayne Zorko

82

83%

11

39%

Deven Robertson

36

66%

10

36%

Hugh McCluggage

110

79%

8

29%

Joe Daniher

86

91%

6

21%

Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (5), Grant Birchall 4 (3), Harris Andrews 1 (1).

Fremantle

Player

Fantasy

TOG

CBA

CBA%

Sean Darcy

100

80%

23

82%

Caleb Serong

75

72%

18

64%

Nat Fyfe

103

89%

17

61%

David Mundy

92

81%

17

61%

Andrew Brayshaw

83

76%

16

57%

Connor Blakely

45

53%

15

54%

Rory Lobb

91

97%

5

18%

Michael Walters

47

84%

1

4%

Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 9 (8), Darcy Tucker 1 (1), Taylin Duman 1 (0).


