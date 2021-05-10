IF THERE’S one thing AFL Fantasy coaches like, it’s fielding players who have a sweet role for scoring bulk Fantasy points. Midfielders with high centre bounce attendances (CBAs) and defenders playing on when kicking the ball in from a behind are massive winners.
Following CBAs gives an insight into who is among the preferred midfield group for each club. For Fantasy coaches, this gives a peek into the roles of a range of players. Usually midfielders are the higher point scorers and targeting those spending time on the ball can help with boosting the scores.
A kick-in from within the square doesn’t count as a kick on the stat sheet, but when it is taken from outside of the square, the +3 will be added to a player’s Fantasy score.
The round eight CBAs and kick-in stats, thanks to Champion Data, are below.
Richmond v Geelong Cats
Centre bounces: 32
Richmond
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Toby Nankervis
|
68
|
79%
|
27
|
84%
|
Dustin Martin
|
67
|
88%
|
22
|
69%
|
Shane Edwards
|
66
|
64%
|
21
|
66%
|
Shai Bolton
|
85
|
87%
|
19
|
59%
|
Marlion Pickett
|
48
|
76%
|
17
|
53%
|
Jack Graham
|
71
|
76%
|
13
|
41%
|
Riley Collier-Dawkins
|
64
|
63%
|
9
|
28%
Kick-ins (play on): Jayden Short 5 (4), Bachar Houli 3 (3), Liam Baker 2 (0), Kamdyn McIntosh 1 (0), Nick Vlastuin 1 (1).
Geelong
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Cameron Guthrie
|
139
|
79%
|
28
|
88%
|
Joel Selwood
|
82
|
76%
|
22
|
69%
|
Esava Ratugolea
|
48
|
74%
|
21
|
66%
|
Brandan Parfitt
|
76
|
73%
|
16
|
50%
|
Shaun Higgins
|
78
|
69%
|
12
|
38%
|
Mark Blicavs
|
107
|
88%
|
11
|
34%
|
Quinton Narkle
|
48
|
33%
|
10
|
31%
|
Mitch Duncan
|
135
|
81%
|
7
|
22%
|
Sam Menegola
|
109
|
88%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Tom Stewart 4 (4), Zach Tuohy 4 (4), Lachie Henderson 1 (1).
Gold Coast Suns v St Kilda
Centre bounces: 19
Gold Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
David Swallow
|
130
|
81%
|
16
|
84%
|
Caleb Graham
|
33
|
79%
|
16
|
84%
|
Touk Miller
|
119
|
78%
|
15
|
79%
|
Hugh Greenwood
|
85
|
79%
|
14
|
74%
|
Noah Anderson
|
65
|
75%
|
7
|
37%
|
Lachie Weller
|
72
|
79%
|
4
|
21%
|
Chris Burgess
|
54
|
76%
|
3
|
16%
|
Nick Holman
|
83
|
83%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Jack Bowes 8 (7), Wil Powell 4 (2), Sean Lemmens 1 (0), Charlie Ballard 1 (0), Jack Lukosius 1 (1).
St Kilda
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Brad Crouch
|
109
|
82%
|
18
|
95%
|
Zak Jones
|
123
|
78%
|
16
|
84%
|
Jack Steele
|
136
|
87%
|
14
|
74%
|
Paddy Ryder
|
71
|
83%
|
14
|
74%
|
Jack Bytel
|
53
|
74%
|
9
|
47%
|
Rowan Marshall
|
75
|
80%
|
5
|
26%
Kick-ins (play on): Dougal Howard 6 (5), Callum Wilkie 2 (2), Jimmy Webster 2 (2), Jack Sinclair 1 (0), Darragh Joyce 1 (1).
GWS Giants v Essendon
Centre bounces: 35
GWS
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Shane Mumford
|
46
|
80%
|
29
|
83%
|
Josh Kelly
|
105
|
84%
|
24
|
69%
|
Tim Taranto
|
125
|
82%
|
23
|
66%
|
Jacob Hopper
|
73
|
75%
|
23
|
66%
|
Callan Ward
|
78
|
84%
|
20
|
57%
|
Tom Green
|
102
|
76%
|
10
|
29%
|
Jeremy Finlayson
|
63
|
83%
|
6
|
17%
|
Toby Greene
|
108
|
93%
|
5
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Isaac Cumming 4 (4), Lachie Ash 4 (3), Harry Perryman 1 (1).
Essendon
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Andrew Phillips
|
89
|
74%
|
29
|
83%
|
Darcy Parish
|
117
|
80%
|
27
|
77%
|
Andrew McGrath
|
75
|
80%
|
26
|
74%
|
Zach Merrett
|
128
|
79%
|
25
|
71%
|
Archie Perkins
|
60
|
71%
|
13
|
37%
|
Jake Stringer
|
30
|
46%
|
10
|
29%
|
Peter Wright
|
49
|
77%
|
6
|
17%
|
Devon Smith
|
53
|
78%
|
3
|
9%
|
Kyle Langford
|
100
|
86%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Mason Redman 6 (6), Jordan Ridley 3 (3), Dyson Heppell 2 (2).
North Melbourne v Collingwood
Centre bounces: 28
North Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Todd Goldstein
|
84
|
94%
|
23
|
82%
|
Ben Cunnington
|
76
|
86%
|
23
|
82%
|
Kayne Turner
|
70
|
83%
|
16
|
57%
|
Jy Simpkin
|
52
|
82%
|
16
|
57%
|
Luke Davies-Uniacke
|
65
|
85%
|
12
|
43%
|
Tarryn Thomas
|
75
|
79%
|
12
|
43%
|
Tom Powell
|
58
|
80%
|
5
|
18%
|
Tom Campbell
|
88
|
67%
|
5
|
18%
Kick-ins (play on): Aaron Hall 5 (5), Jack Ziebell 5 (5).
Collingwood
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jack Crisp
|
126
|
86%
|
25
|
89%
|
Tyler Brown
|
58
|
80%
|
24
|
86%
|
Brodie Grundy
|
112
|
86%
|
24
|
86%
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
70
|
85%
|
21
|
75%
|
Josh Daicos
|
73
|
79%
|
7
|
25%
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
85
|
82%
|
7
|
25%
|
Darcy Cameron
|
76
|
78%
|
4
|
14%
Kick-ins (play on): Brayden Maynard 4 (4), Darcy Moore 3 (2), Chris Mayne 2 (2), Isaac Quaynor 1 (1).
Melbourne v Sydney Swans
Centre bounces: 22
Melbourne
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Clayton Oliver
|
102
|
87%
|
20
|
91%
|
Christian Petracca
|
96
|
89%
|
18
|
82%
|
Max Gawn
|
108
|
84%
|
16
|
73%
|
James Harmes
|
100
|
75%
|
12
|
55%
|
James Jordon
|
95
|
71%
|
8
|
36%
|
Luke Jackson
|
53
|
70%
|
6
|
27%
|
Jake Melksham
|
52
|
71%
|
3
|
14%
|
Kysaiah Pickett
|
56
|
83%
|
3
|
14%
|
Alex Neal-Bullen
|
80
|
74%
|
2
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Christian Salem 5 (5), Steven May 3 (3), Trent Rivers 1 (1).
Sydney
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tom Hickey
|
74
|
80%
|
20
|
91%
|
Callum Mills
|
133
|
83%
|
17
|
77%
|
Luke Parker
|
113
|
81%
|
15
|
68%
|
Chad Warner
|
64
|
83%
|
10
|
45%
|
Josh P. Kennedy
|
97
|
70%
|
9
|
41%
|
James Rowbottom
|
115
|
63%
|
8
|
36%
|
Oliver Florent
|
79
|
74%
|
7
|
32%
|
Callum Sinclair
|
53
|
76%
|
2
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Jake Lloyd 5 (5), Jordan Dawson 2 (2).
Port Adelaide v Adelaide
Centre bounces: 21
Port Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Scott Lycett
|
108
|
91%
|
20
|
95%
|
Travis Boak
|
88
|
83%
|
15
|
71%
|
Ollie Wines
|
70
|
74%
|
15
|
71%
|
Robbie Gray
|
72
|
89%
|
12
|
57%
|
Willem Drew
|
71
|
73%
|
11
|
52%
|
Sam Powell-Pepper
|
73
|
71%
|
5
|
24%
|
Karl Amon
|
111
|
86%
|
4
|
19%
|
Charlie Dixon
|
82
|
92%
|
1
|
5%
|
Connor Rozee
|
105
|
82%
|
1
|
5%
Kick-ins (play on): Ryan Burton 2 (2), Dan Houston 2 (2), Tom Jonas 2 (1), Miles Bergman 1 (1), Tom Clurey 1 (1).
Adelaide
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Reilly O'Brien
|
73
|
88%
|
19
|
90%
|
Ben Keays
|
91
|
85%
|
17
|
81%
|
Rory Laird
|
100
|
77%
|
17
|
81%
|
Rory Sloane
|
113
|
84%
|
11
|
52%
|
Sam Berry
|
43
|
80%
|
8
|
38%
|
Darcy Fogarty
|
44
|
75%
|
4
|
19%
|
Harry Schoenberg
|
74
|
87%
|
4
|
19%
|
Elliott Himmelberg
|
49
|
89%
|
2
|
10%
|
Paul Seedsman
|
99
|
86%
|
2
|
10%
Kick-ins (play on): Brodie Smith 4 (3), David Mackay 4 (2), Luke Brown 3 (3), Jake Kelly 2 (1).
Hawthorn v West Coast Eagles
Centre bounces: 25
Hawthorn
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Ben McEvoy
|
86
|
81%
|
21
|
84%
|
James Worpel
|
105
|
84%
|
18
|
72%
|
Tom Mitchell
|
124
|
82%
|
18
|
72%
|
Chad Wingard
|
73
|
76%
|
11
|
44%
|
Jack Scrimshaw
|
104
|
80%
|
8
|
32%
|
James Cousins
|
74
|
74%
|
7
|
28%
|
Luke Breust
|
82
|
76%
|
6
|
24%
|
Liam Shiels
|
81
|
78%
|
5
|
20%
|
Mitch Lewis
|
64
|
82%
|
4
|
16%
|
Tom Phillips
|
81
|
78%
|
1
|
4%
|
Harry Morrison
|
76
|
84%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Blake Hardwick 7 (3), Michael Hartley 5 (3), Jack Scrimshaw 1 (1), Changkuoth Jiath 1 (1).
West Coast
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Tim Kelly
|
112
|
83%
|
23
|
92%
|
Nic Naitanui
|
68
|
67%
|
21
|
84%
|
Jack Redden
|
83
|
83%
|
18
|
72%
|
Dom Sheed
|
135
|
86%
|
17
|
68%
|
Andrew Gaff
|
137
|
95%
|
7
|
28%
|
Brendon Ah Chee
|
101
|
76%
|
6
|
24%
|
Bailey J. Williams
|
53
|
64%
|
4
|
16%
|
Jamaine Jones
|
74
|
77%
|
4
|
16%
Kick-ins (play on): Alex Witherden 6 (5), Jackson Nelson 4 (4), Josh Rotham 1 (1).
Western Bulldogs v Carlton
Centre bounces: 33
Western Bulldogs
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jordon Sweet
|
65
|
87%
|
30
|
91%
|
Marcus Bontempelli
|
131
|
87%
|
25
|
76%
|
Tom Liberatore
|
90
|
74%
|
23
|
70%
|
Jack Macrae
|
101
|
84%
|
21
|
64%
|
Adam Treloar
|
103
|
76%
|
21
|
64%
|
Bailey Smith
|
55
|
80%
|
9
|
27%
|
Josh Bruce
|
119
|
83%
|
3
|
9%
Kick-ins (play on): Bailey Dale 7 (7), Taylor Durea 2 (2), Easton Wood 1 (1), Alex Keath 1 (1), Caleb Daniel 1 (1), Hayden Crozier 1 (1).
Carlton
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Marc Pittonet
|
77
|
83%
|
28
|
85%
|
Sam Walsh
|
85
|
83%
|
24
|
73%
|
Ed Curnow
|
96
|
78%
|
24
|
73%
|
Patrick Cripps
|
55
|
85%
|
23
|
70%
|
David Cuningham
|
62
|
81%
|
20
|
61%
|
Zac Williams
|
28
|
79%
|
7
|
21%
|
Levi Casboult
|
68
|
81%
|
5
|
15%
|
Sam Petrevski-Seton
|
18
|
15%
|
1
|
3%
Kick-ins (play on): Sam Docherty 3 (2), Adam Saad 3 (2), Liam Stocker 2 (2), Lachie Plowman 1 (0), Liam Jones 1 (0), Jacob Weitering 1 (1).
Brisbane Lions v Fremantle
Centre bounces: 28
Brisbane
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Jarryd Lyons
|
121
|
84%
|
25
|
89%
|
Oscar McInerney
|
68
|
77%
|
22
|
79%
|
Rhys Mathieson
|
65
|
74%
|
18
|
64%
|
Zac Bailey
|
89
|
78%
|
12
|
43%
|
Dayne Zorko
|
82
|
83%
|
11
|
39%
|
Deven Robertson
|
36
|
66%
|
10
|
36%
|
Hugh McCluggage
|
110
|
79%
|
8
|
29%
|
Joe Daniher
|
86
|
91%
|
6
|
21%
Kick-ins (play on): Daniel Rich 6 (5), Grant Birchall 4 (3), Harris Andrews 1 (1).
Fremantle
|
Player
|
Fantasy
|
TOG
|
CBA
|
CBA%
|
Sean Darcy
|
100
|
80%
|
23
|
82%
|
Caleb Serong
|
75
|
72%
|
18
|
64%
|
Nat Fyfe
|
103
|
89%
|
17
|
61%
|
David Mundy
|
92
|
81%
|
17
|
61%
|
Andrew Brayshaw
|
83
|
76%
|
16
|
57%
|
Connor Blakely
|
45
|
53%
|
15
|
54%
|
Rory Lobb
|
91
|
97%
|
5
|
18%
|
Michael Walters
|
47
|
84%
|
1
|
4%
Kick-ins (play on): Nathan Wilson 9 (8), Darcy Tucker 1 (1), Taylin Duman 1 (0).
