|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Crouch
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Lochlan Gollant
|Finger
|5-6 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Shoulder
|Season
|Tom Lynch
|Toe
|8-10 weeks
|Ned McHenry
|Concussion
|1 week
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Luke Pedlar
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Talia
|Foot
|4-5 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Murphy has chosen to undergo surgery for his ankle syndesmosis injury, with a lengthy recovery expected. Lynch faces a similar stint on the sidelines after undergoing toe surgery. Pedlar is managing ongoing groin soreness and will not play this week. McHenry has returned to the club but will miss at least 12 days as per the AFL's concussion protocols. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Groin
|TBC
|Jarrod Berry
|Groin
|TBC
|Cam Ellis-Yolmen
|Shin
|Test
|Lachie Neale
|Ankle
|5-6 weeks
|Ely Smith
|Ankle
|Test
|Henry Smith
|Calf
|Test
|Jack Payne
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Cam Rayner
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Brownlow medalist Lachie Neale was out of his moon boot for the first time since ankle surgery on Tuesday. Neale completed some stationary handballs and did some work on the exercise bike. Jarrod Berry is a chance to take part in Thursday's main session, but the club is still unsure of a timeline on his groin injury. Ely Smith and Cam Ellis-Yolmen are likely to play in Thursday night's VFL match against Gold Coast. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Curnow
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Zac Fisher
|Ankle
|4-5 weeks
|Brodie Kemp
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Martin
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Oscar McDonald
|Back
|8-10 weeks
|Mitch McGovern
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Marc Murphy
|Neck
|Test
|Sam Philp
|Groin
|1 week
|Jack Silvagni
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
The Blues will have Murphy (neck) available for Sunday's clash with the Demons, but Silvagni (concussion) enters the AFL's 12-day protocol. Kemp (ankle) and Philp (groin) should return after this weekend's VFL bye, while Martin (knee) is still a fortnight away. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Jamie Elliott
|Leg
|4-5 weeks
|Levi Greenwood
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jeremy Howe
|Hamstring
|12-14 weeks
|Max Lynch
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Reef McInnes
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jordan Roughead
|Concussion
|1 week
|Anton Tohill
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Howe is headed for surgery to repair the hamstring injury he further damaged while training on Saturday. The high-flying defender had been hoping to return this week, but another assessment showed scar tissue had healed over the hamstring graft that repaired his PCL injury last year, and would have to be surgically removed. Adams and Elliott are building up to return, but McInnes will need to recover from a syndesmosis injury that doesn't require surgery. Roughead and Murphy have been ruled out with concussion, while there's no timeline for a Greenwood return with the veteran still experiencing concussion symptoms. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Jye Caldwell
|Hamstring
|10-14 weeks
|Dylan Clarke
|Ankle
|Test
|Tom Cutler
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Draper
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Michael Hurley
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Zach Reid
|Illness
|Indefinite
|Dylan Shiel
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Jake Stringer
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Irving Mosquito
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Alec Waterman
|Ankle
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
It is becoming a long injury list at Tullamarine, with Stringer the latest casualty with his hamstring strain last week. He will miss about a month. The club might also send Caldwell in for hamstring surgery after he suffered a setback last week at training, which would put his season in doubt. A return for first-year Bomber Reid is also unclear after going down with illness. - Callum Twomey
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Bailey Banfield
|Ankle
|TBC
|Adam Cerra
|Ankle
|Test
|Heath Chapman
|Shoulder
|Season
|Michael Frederick
|Ankle
|TBC
|Joel Hamling
|Ankle
|4 weeks
|Stephen Hill
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Ethan Hughes
|Shoulder
|TBC
|Alex Pearce
|Knee
|Test
|Luke Ryan
|Calf
|1 week
|Sam Sturt
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Switkowski
|Finger
|Test
|Hayden Young
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Cerra completed run-throughs and touch work over the weekend and will need to train with the main group on Thursday to return. Ryan appeared close to returning last week but will miss one more match. Pearce was expected to become available this week but may need a game at WAFL level given he has played only one senior game since round 11, 2019. There is a competition wide WAFL bye this week, complicating his return. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Ankle
|3-6 weeks
|Francis Evans
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Kolodjashnij
|Knee
|Test
|Nathan Kreuger
|Knee
|Test
|Gryan Miers
|Fractured leg
|3-6 weeks
|Mark O'Connor
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Simpson
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Cooper Stephens
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Simpson's unlucky run continued in his AFL return, injuring his hamstring after off-season shoulder surgery and a pre-season quad setback. Kolodajshnij is a test to face St Kilda on Friday night, while Dangerfield will return to running on the training track this week. Miers will soon return to running after his fractured fibula sustained against Sydney in round seven. Kreuger will be a test, while Evans could be available as soon as round 10, and Stephens is expected back in coming weeks. Esava Ratugolea and Luke Dahlhaus have been cleared of any injury concerns picked up against Richmond. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Conroy
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Day
|Knee
|TBC
|Elijah Hollands
|Knee
|TBC
|Nick Holman
|Concussion
|1 week
|Jack Hombsch
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Suspension
|1 week
|Matt Rowell
|Knee
|5 weeks
|Luke Towey
|Foot
|3 weeks
|Jacob Townsend
|Face
|Test
|Rory Thompson
|Knee
|Season
|Jarrod Witts
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Rugged forward Nick Holman was the only fresh injury concern out of last weekend, forced to miss Saturday's match against Brisbane with concussion. Recruit Jacob Townsend is in line to play in Thursday night's VFL match against the Lions after overcoming facial fractures. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Buntine
|Concussion
|Test
|Stephen Coniglio
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Brent Daniels
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|3-4 weeks
|Matt de Boer
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Jeremy Finlayson
|Suspension
|1 week
|Nick Haynes
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jesse Hogan
|Calf
|Test
|Tom Hutchesson
|Hamstring
|Test
|Lachlan Keeffe
|Knee
|Season
|Adam Kennedy
|Shoulder
|5 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Jake Stein
|Thumb
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Keeffe tore the ACL in his right knee in the final minute of the clash with Essendon and will miss the rest of the season. The 31-year-old had been in good form in defence, before suffering the same injury he sustained in 2012 when playing for Collingwood. Hogan felt tightness in his calf after training last Friday and sat out the match against the Bombers as a precaution. The key forward will undergo a test later in the week to see if he's fit to face Richmond, as will Buntine and Hutchesson. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Lachie Bramble
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Shaun Burgoyne
|Ankle
|Test
|Jon Ceglar
|Ankle
|Test
|Will Day
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Seamus Mitchell
|Ankle
|Indefinite
|Jack Gunston
|Back
|TBC
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Hip soreness
|Test
|Ned Reeves
|Ankle
|Test
|James Sicily
|Knee
|Indefinite
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Burgoyne and Ceglar will need to get through training this week in order to be in the running for AFL/VFL selection. O’Meara’s hip has been irritated over the past two weeks and is he aiming to get through a full training session later this week in order to put his hand up. Gunston was the latest of withdrawals on Sunday with back spasms, and the Hawks need to see how his back settles this week before assessing if he will return against North Melbourne. Rookie ruckman Ned Reeves' VFL game against Werribee finished early with an ankle issue, and he will be a test for this week. A timeline has now been set for Will Day’s return from an ankle injury. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Marty Hore
|Knee
|Season
|Bailey Laurie
|Eye
|3-5 weeks
|Jay Lockhart
|Calf
|Test
|Aaron Nietschke
|Knee
|Season
|Joel Smith
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Adam Tomlinson
|Knee
|Season
|Aaron vandenBerg
|Quad
|2 weeks
|Jack Viney
|Toe
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
The Demons will have Lockhart (calf) return to VFL action this weekend after Casey's bye last week. Viney (toe) is still around a fortnight away, while the club is hopeful vandenBerg (quad) will return to main training next week. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jed Anderson
|Ankle
|2-4 weeks
|Aidan Bonar
|Thigh
|8-12 weeks
|Charlie Comben
|Leg
|Indefinite
|Aidan Corr
|Toe
|TBC
|Kyron Hayden
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Luke McDonald
|Pectoral
|6-8 weeks
|Matt McGuiness
|Foot
|TBC
|Flynn Perez
|Knee
|Season
|Jared Polec
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Phoenix Spicer
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jaidyn Stephenson
|Wrist
|6 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Kidney
|Indefinite
|Dom Tyson
|Calf
|TBC
|Patrick Walker
|Hip
|TBC
|Will Walker
|Thumb
|4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
The injury list continues to grow at the Kangaroos, with Bonar (ankle) expected to miss up to three months, Stephenson (wrist) likely out for six weeks, and with Will Walker (thumb) set to miss a month. Tyson (calf) has also suffered a setback, as well as rookie Patrick Walker (hip). There is still no clear timeline on the return of Corr (toe), but he resumed stationary work last week. In some good news, Anderson (ankle), Hayden (hamstring) and Polec (hamstring) are closing on returns. To underline just how significant the club's injury issues are, its VFL team finished last week's loss to Southport with just 17 players. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Trent Burgoyne
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Zak Butters
|Ankle
|TBC
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|8-10 weeks
|Dan Houston
|Shoulder
|Test
|Lachie Jones
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Appendix
|2-3 weeks
|Scott Lycett
|Suspension
|4 weeks
|Jackson Mead
|Spleen
|TBC
|Jake Pasini
|Shoulder
|6-8 weeks
|Tom Rockliff
|Knee
|6-8 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Butters' return has been pushed back due to a nerve injury around his knee, also suffered in round four, which is prolonging the rehab process. Jones is making quicker than expected progress in his recovery from an ankle syndesmosis injury and could return in round 10. Houston will be monitored this week after aggravating an AC joint injury sustained three weeks ago. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Shai Bolton
|Wrist
|2-3 weeks
|Trent Cotchin
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Shane Edwards
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Ryan Garthwaite
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Dylan Grimes
|Concussion
|Test
|Kane Lambert
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Dion Prestia
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|3 months
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Safe to say there's a fair bit of class (or an entire starting midfield) on Richmond's injury list, with Edwards and Bolton joining the ranks over the weekend, the latter after an unfortunate incident at a nightclub. Grimes needs to get through training this week after developing delayed concussion symptoms following his round seven match. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Carlisle
|Back
|Test
|Jarryn Geary
|Ankle
|Test
|Jade Gresham
|Achilles
|Season
|Dan Hannebery
|Calf
|TBC
|Dean Kent
|Concussion
|Test
|Ben Paton
|Broken leg
|Season
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Provided he gets through training this week, Geary will return at VFL level after recent ankle surgery. Carlisle will be monitored after a back complaint, while Kent will need to pass concussion protocols in order to put his hand up for selection. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Isaac Heeney
|Ankle
|Test
|Lewis Melican
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Naismith
|Knee
|Test
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Ronke
|Knee
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Heeney missed the loss to Melbourne with soreness in the right ankle he injured badly last season. He will need to train on Thursday and pass a fitness test to face Collingwood on Saturday. George Hewett has recovered from concussion sustained in round six and is available. Naismith might play in the VFL after being sidelined for almost a year following a ruptured ACL. - Martin Pegan
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Barrass
|Shoulder
|Test
|Liam Duggan
|Knee
|5-6 weeks
|Shannon Hurn
|Calf
|1 week
|Mark Hutchings
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Kennedy
|Calf
|Test
|Jeremy McGovern
|Groin
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Shin
|1 week
|Luke Shuey
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Nathan Vardy
|Foot
|1-2 weeks
|Daniel Venables
|Concussion
|TBC
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|8 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|TBC
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Thursday's main training session will be critical for a host of senior stars, with Barrass and McGovern on the cusp of returning and Kennedy managing a calf complaint. The star goalkicker underwent scans on Monday, with the results yet to be revealed. Hurn and Ryan appear less likely to return this week, while Duggan is targeting a return either side of the bye after a knee "clean up". Yeo has also targeted a return close to the Eagles' bye. - Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Josh Dunkley
|Shoulder
|10-14 weeks
|Tim English
|Concussion
|Test
|Ryan Gardner
|Shoulder
|Test
|Lachie Hunter
|Hand
|TBC
|Stefan Martin
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Toby McLean
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Lin Jong
|Hamstring
|9-10 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Laitham Vandermeer
|Back
|Test
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Concussion
|TBC
|Bailey Williams
|Collarbone
|Test
|Updated: Tuesday, May 11
Early prognosis
Williams, English and Gardner could all return this week for the big clash with Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. It would give the Dogs a huge boost for their trip to Adelaide, while Hunter hasn't yet been ruled out of the game despite having hand surgery on Monday. Martin is set to miss some time with his Achilles injury. - Callum Twomey
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list