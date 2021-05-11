PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Crouch Groin 1-2 weeks Lochlan Gollant Finger 5-6 weeks Mitch Hinge Shoulder Season Tom Lynch Toe 8-10 weeks Ned McHenry Concussion 1 week Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Ankle 8-10 weeks Luke Pedlar Groin 1-2 weeks Daniel Talia Foot 4-5 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Murphy has chosen to undergo surgery for his ankle syndesmosis injury, with a lengthy recovery expected. Lynch faces a similar stint on the sidelines after undergoing toe surgery. Pedlar is managing ongoing groin soreness and will not play this week. McHenry has returned to the club but will miss at least 12 days as per the AFL's concussion protocols. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Groin TBC Jarrod Berry Groin TBC Cam Ellis-Yolmen Shin Test Lachie Neale Ankle 5-6 weeks Ely Smith Ankle Test Henry Smith Calf Test Jack Payne Foot 1-2 weeks Cam Rayner Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Brownlow medalist Lachie Neale was out of his moon boot for the first time since ankle surgery on Tuesday. Neale completed some stationary handballs and did some work on the exercise bike. Jarrod Berry is a chance to take part in Thursday's main session, but the club is still unsure of a timeline on his groin injury. Ely Smith and Cam Ellis-Yolmen are likely to play in Thursday night's VFL match against Gold Coast. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Curnow Knee Indefinite Zac Fisher Ankle 4-5 weeks Brodie Kemp Ankle 1-2 weeks Caleb Marchbank Knee Season Jack Martin Knee 1-2 weeks Oscar McDonald Back 8-10 weeks Mitch McGovern Hamstring 7-9 weeks Marc Murphy Neck Test Sam Philp Groin 1 week Jack Silvagni Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

The Blues will have Murphy (neck) available for Sunday's clash with the Demons, but Silvagni (concussion) enters the AFL's 12-day protocol. Kemp (ankle) and Philp (groin) should return after this weekend's VFL bye, while Martin (knee) is still a fortnight away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee 3-4 weeks Jamie Elliott Leg 4-5 weeks Levi Greenwood Concussion TBC Jeremy Howe Hamstring 12-14 weeks Max Lynch Calf 2-3 weeks Reef McInnes Ankle 8-10 weeks Nathan Murphy Concussion 1 week Jordan Roughead Concussion 1 week Anton Tohill Adductor Test Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Howe is headed for surgery to repair the hamstring injury he further damaged while training on Saturday. The high-flying defender had been hoping to return this week, but another assessment showed scar tissue had healed over the hamstring graft that repaired his PCL injury last year, and would have to be surgically removed. Adams and Elliott are building up to return, but McInnes will need to recover from a syndesmosis injury that doesn't require surgery. Roughead and Murphy have been ruled out with concussion, while there's no timeline for a Greenwood return with the veteran still experiencing concussion symptoms. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Knee Indefinite Jye Caldwell Hamstring 10-14 weeks Dylan Clarke Ankle Test Tom Cutler Calf 2-3 weeks Sam Draper Ankle 2-3 weeks Michael Hurley Hip Indefinite Zach Reid Illness Indefinite Dylan Shiel Knee 8-10 weeks Jake Stringer Hamstring 3-4 weeks Irving Mosquito Knee Indefinite Alec Waterman Ankle Test Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

It is becoming a long injury list at Tullamarine, with Stringer the latest casualty with his hamstring strain last week. He will miss about a month. The club might also send Caldwell in for hamstring surgery after he suffered a setback last week at training, which would put his season in doubt. A return for first-year Bomber Reid is also unclear after going down with illness. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Bailey Banfield Ankle TBC Adam Cerra Ankle Test Heath Chapman Shoulder Season Michael Frederick Ankle TBC Joel Hamling Ankle 4 weeks Stephen Hill Hamstring 4-5 weeks Ethan Hughes Shoulder TBC Alex Pearce Knee Test Luke Ryan Calf 1 week Sam Sturt Knee Season Sam Switkowski Finger Test Hayden Young Hamstring 5-7 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Cerra completed run-throughs and touch work over the weekend and will need to train with the main group on Thursday to return. Ryan appeared close to returning last week but will miss one more match. Pearce was expected to become available this week but may need a game at WAFL level given he has played only one senior game since round 11, 2019. There is a competition wide WAFL bye this week, complicating his return. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Ankle 3-6 weeks Francis Evans Ankle 1-2 weeks Jake Kolodjashnij Knee Test Nathan Kreuger Knee Test Gryan Miers Fractured leg 3-6 weeks Mark O'Connor Hamstring 2-4 weeks Sam Simpson Hamstring 2-4 weeks Cooper Stephens Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Simpson's unlucky run continued in his AFL return, injuring his hamstring after off-season shoulder surgery and a pre-season quad setback. Kolodajshnij is a test to face St Kilda on Friday night, while Dangerfield will return to running on the training track this week. Miers will soon return to running after his fractured fibula sustained against Sydney in round seven. Kreuger will be a test, while Evans could be available as soon as round 10, and Stephens is expected back in coming weeks. Esava Ratugolea and Luke Dahlhaus have been cleared of any injury concerns picked up against Richmond. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee Season Matt Conroy Knee Season Sam Day Knee TBC Elijah Hollands Knee TBC Nick Holman Concussion 1 week Jack Hombsch Calf 2 weeks Touk Miller Suspension 1 week Matt Rowell Knee 5 weeks Luke Towey Foot 3 weeks Jacob Townsend Face Test Rory Thompson Knee Season Jarrod Witts Knee Season Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Rugged forward Nick Holman was the only fresh injury concern out of last weekend, forced to miss Saturday's match against Brisbane with concussion. Recruit Jacob Townsend is in line to play in Thursday night's VFL match against the Lions after overcoming facial fractures. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Buntine Concussion Test Stephen Coniglio Ankle 6-8 weeks Brent Daniels Hamstring TBC Phil Davis Calf 3-4 weeks Matt de Boer Hamstring 6-7 weeks Jeremy Finlayson Suspension 1 week Nick Haynes Hamstring 1 week Jesse Hogan Calf Test Tom Hutchesson Hamstring Test Lachlan Keeffe Knee Season Adam Kennedy Shoulder 5 weeks Braydon Preuss Shoulder 2-4 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring 1 week Jake Stein Thumb 4-6 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Keeffe tore the ACL in his right knee in the final minute of the clash with Essendon and will miss the rest of the season. The 31-year-old had been in good form in defence, before suffering the same injury he sustained in 2012 when playing for Collingwood. Hogan felt tightness in his calf after training last Friday and sat out the match against the Bombers as a precaution. The key forward will undergo a test later in the week to see if he's fit to face Richmond, as will Buntine and Hutchesson. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Lachie Bramble Hamstring 3-4 weeks Shaun Burgoyne Ankle Test Jon Ceglar Ankle Test Will Day Ankle 4-6 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Knee 3-4 weeks Seamus Mitchell Ankle Indefinite Jack Gunston Back TBC Jaeger O'Meara Hip soreness Test Ned Reeves Ankle Test James Sicily Knee Indefinite Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Burgoyne and Ceglar will need to get through training this week in order to be in the running for AFL/VFL selection. O’Meara’s hip has been irritated over the past two weeks and is he aiming to get through a full training session later this week in order to put his hand up. Gunston was the latest of withdrawals on Sunday with back spasms, and the Hawks need to see how his back settles this week before assessing if he will return against North Melbourne. Rookie ruckman Ned Reeves' VFL game against Werribee finished early with an ankle issue, and he will be a test for this week. A timeline has now been set for Will Day’s return from an ankle injury. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Marty Hore Knee Season Bailey Laurie Eye 3-5 weeks Jay Lockhart Calf Test Aaron Nietschke Knee Season Joel Smith Knee 3-5 weeks Adam Tomlinson Knee Season Aaron vandenBerg Quad 2 weeks Jack Viney Toe 1-2 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

The Demons will have Lockhart (calf) return to VFL action this weekend after Casey's bye last week. Viney (toe) is still around a fortnight away, while the club is hopeful vandenBerg (quad) will return to main training next week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jed Anderson Ankle 2-4 weeks Aidan Bonar Thigh 8-12 weeks Charlie Comben Leg Indefinite Aidan Corr Toe TBC Kyron Hayden Hamstring 1-2 weeks Luke McDonald Pectoral 6-8 weeks Matt McGuiness Foot TBC Flynn Perez Knee Season Jared Polec Hamstring 1-2 weeks Phoenix Spicer Hamstring TBC Jaidyn Stephenson Wrist 6 weeks Robbie Tarrant Kidney Indefinite Dom Tyson Calf TBC Patrick Walker Hip TBC Will Walker Thumb 4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

The injury list continues to grow at the Kangaroos, with Bonar (ankle) expected to miss up to three months, Stephenson (wrist) likely out for six weeks, and with Will Walker (thumb) set to miss a month. Tyson (calf) has also suffered a setback, as well as rookie Patrick Walker (hip). There is still no clear timeline on the return of Corr (toe), but he resumed stationary work last week. In some good news, Anderson (ankle), Hayden (hamstring) and Polec (hamstring) are closing on returns. To underline just how significant the club's injury issues are, its VFL team finished last week's loss to Southport with just 17 players. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Trent Burgoyne Hamstring 4-6 weeks Zak Butters Ankle TBC Xavier Duursma Knee 8-10 weeks Dan Houston Shoulder Test Lachie Jones Ankle 1-2 weeks Ollie Lord Appendix 2-3 weeks Scott Lycett Suspension 4 weeks Jackson Mead Spleen TBC Jake Pasini Shoulder 6-8 weeks Tom Rockliff Knee 6-8 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Butters' return has been pushed back due to a nerve injury around his knee, also suffered in round four, which is prolonging the rehab process. Jones is making quicker than expected progress in his recovery from an ankle syndesmosis injury and could return in round 10. Houston will be monitored this week after aggravating an AC joint injury sustained three weeks ago. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Shai Bolton Wrist 2-3 weeks Trent Cotchin Hamstring 2-4 weeks Shane Edwards Ankle 4-6 weeks Ryan Garthwaite Shoulder 2-3 weeks Dylan Grimes Concussion Test Kane Lambert Calf 2-3 weeks Dion Prestia Calf 1-2 weeks Ivan Soldo Knee 3 months Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Safe to say there's a fair bit of class (or an entire starting midfield) on Richmond's injury list, with Edwards and Bolton joining the ranks over the weekend, the latter after an unfortunate incident at a nightclub. Grimes needs to get through training this week after developing delayed concussion symptoms following his round seven match. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Carlisle Back Test Jarryn Geary Ankle Test Jade Gresham Achilles Season Dan Hannebery Calf TBC Dean Kent Concussion Test Ben Paton Broken leg Season Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Provided he gets through training this week, Geary will return at VFL level after recent ankle surgery. Carlisle will be monitored after a back complaint, while Kent will need to pass concussion protocols in order to put his hand up for selection. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Heeney Ankle Test Lewis Melican Hamstring 1-2 weeks Sam Naismith Knee Test Sam Reid Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ben Ronke Knee 2-4 weeks Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Heeney missed the loss to Melbourne with soreness in the right ankle he injured badly last season. He will need to train on Thursday and pass a fitness test to face Collingwood on Saturday. George Hewett has recovered from concussion sustained in round six and is available. Naismith might play in the VFL after being sidelined for almost a year following a ruptured ACL. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Barrass Shoulder Test Liam Duggan Knee 5-6 weeks Shannon Hurn Calf 1 week Mark Hutchings Hamstring Test Josh Kennedy Calf Test Jeremy McGovern Groin Test Liam Ryan Shin 1 week Luke Shuey Hamstring TBC Nathan Vardy Foot 1-2 weeks Daniel Venables Concussion TBC Isiah Winder Knee 8 weeks Elliot Yeo Groin TBC Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Thursday's main training session will be critical for a host of senior stars, with Barrass and McGovern on the cusp of returning and Kennedy managing a calf complaint. The star goalkicker underwent scans on Monday, with the results yet to be revealed. Hurn and Ryan appear less likely to return this week, while Duggan is targeting a return either side of the bye after a knee "clean up". Yeo has also targeted a return close to the Eagles' bye. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Josh Dunkley Shoulder 10-14 weeks Tim English Concussion Test Ryan Gardner Shoulder Test Lachie Hunter Hand TBC Stefan Martin Achilles 2-4 weeks Toby McLean Knee 2-3 weeks Lin Jong Hamstring 9-10 weeks Ed Richards Ankle 3-5 weeks Laitham Vandermeer Back Test Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Concussion TBC Bailey Williams Collarbone Test Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Williams, English and Gardner could all return this week for the big clash with Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. It would give the Dogs a huge boost for their trip to Adelaide, while Hunter hasn't yet been ruled out of the game despite having hand surgery on Monday. Martin is set to miss some time with his Achilles injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list