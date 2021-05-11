PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Crouch  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Lochlan Gollant  Finger  5-6 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Shoulder  Season
 Tom Lynch  Toe  8-10 weeks
 Ned McHenry  Concussion  1 week
 Wayne Milera  Knee  Season
 Lachlan Murphy  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Luke Pedlar   Groin  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Talia  Foot  4-5 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Murphy has chosen to undergo surgery for his ankle syndesmosis injury, with a lengthy recovery expected. Lynch faces a similar stint on the sidelines after undergoing toe surgery. Pedlar is managing ongoing groin soreness and will not play this week. McHenry has returned to the club but will miss at least 12 days as per the AFL's concussion protocols. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Groin  TBC
 Jarrod Berry  Groin  TBC
 Cam Ellis-Yolmen  Shin  Test
 Lachie Neale  Ankle  5-6 weeks
 Ely Smith  Ankle  Test
 Henry Smith  Calf  Test
 Jack Payne  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Cam Rayner  Knee  Season
 Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Brownlow medalist Lachie Neale was out of his moon boot for the first time since ankle surgery on Tuesday. Neale completed some stationary handballs and did some work on the exercise bike. Jarrod Berry is a chance to take part in Thursday's main session, but the club is still unsure of a timeline on his groin injury. Ely Smith and Cam Ellis-Yolmen are likely to play in Thursday night's VFL match against Gold Coast. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Curnow  Knee  Indefinite 
 Zac Fisher  Ankle  4-5 weeks
 Brodie Kemp  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Knee  Season
 Jack Martin  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Oscar McDonald  Back  8-10 weeks
 Mitch McGovern  Hamstring  7-9 weeks
 Marc Murphy  Neck  Test
 Sam Philp  Groin  1 week
 Jack Silvagni  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

The Blues will have Murphy (neck) available for Sunday's clash with the Demons, but Silvagni (concussion) enters the AFL's 12-day protocol. Kemp (ankle) and Philp (groin) should return after this weekend's VFL bye, while Martin (knee) is still a fortnight away. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Taylor Adams  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Jamie Elliott  Leg  4-5 weeks
 Levi Greenwood  Concussion  TBC
 Jeremy Howe  Hamstring  12-14 weeks
 Max Lynch  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Reef McInnes  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Nathan Murphy  Concussion  1 week
 Jordan Roughead  Concussion  1 week
 Anton Tohill  Adductor  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Howe is headed for surgery to repair the hamstring injury he further damaged while training on Saturday. The high-flying defender had been hoping to return this week, but another assessment showed scar tissue had healed over the hamstring graft that repaired his PCL injury last year, and would have to be surgically removed. Adams and Elliott are building up to return, but McInnes will need to recover from a syndesmosis injury that doesn't require surgery. Roughead and Murphy have been ruled out with concussion, while there's no timeline for a Greenwood return with the veteran still experiencing concussion symptoms. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Kaine Baldwin  Knee  Indefinite
 Jye Caldwell  Hamstring   10-14 weeks
 Dylan Clarke  Ankle  Test
 Tom Cutler  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Sam Draper  Ankle   2-3 weeks
 Michael Hurley  Hip  Indefinite
 Zach Reid  Illness  Indefinite
 Dylan Shiel  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Jake Stringer  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Irving Mosquito  Knee  Indefinite 
 Alec Waterman  Ankle  Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

It is becoming a long injury list at Tullamarine, with Stringer the latest casualty with his hamstring strain last week. He will miss about a month. The club might also send Caldwell in for hamstring surgery after he suffered a setback last week at training, which would put his season in doubt. A return for first-year Bomber Reid is also unclear after going down with illness. - Callum Twomey

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Bailey Banfield  Ankle  TBC
 Adam Cerra  Ankle  Test
 Heath Chapman  Shoulder  Season
 Michael Frederick  Ankle  TBC
 Joel Hamling  Ankle  4 weeks
 Stephen Hill  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Ethan Hughes  Shoulder  TBC
 Alex Pearce  Knee  Test
 Luke Ryan  Calf  1 week
 Sam Sturt  Knee  Season
 Sam Switkowski  Finger  Test
 Hayden Young  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Cerra completed run-throughs and touch work over the weekend and will need to train with the main group on Thursday to return. Ryan appeared close to returning last week but will miss one more match. Pearce was expected to become available this week but may need a game at WAFL level given he has played only one senior game since round 11, 2019. There is a competition wide WAFL bye this week, complicating his return. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Patrick Dangerfield  Ankle   3-6 weeks
 Francis Evans  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Jake Kolodjashnij  Knee  Test
 Nathan Kreuger  Knee  Test
 Gryan Miers  Fractured leg  3-6 weeks
 Mark O'Connor  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Sam Simpson  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Cooper Stephens  Ankle  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Simpson's unlucky run continued in his AFL return, injuring his hamstring after off-season shoulder surgery and a pre-season quad setback. Kolodajshnij is a test to face St Kilda on Friday night, while Dangerfield will return to running on the training track this week. Miers will soon return to running after his fractured fibula sustained against Sydney in round seven. Kreuger will be a test, while Evans could be available as soon as round 10, and Stephens is expected back in coming weeks. Esava Ratugolea and Luke Dahlhaus have been cleared of any injury concerns picked up against Richmond. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  Season
 Matt Conroy  Knee  Season
 Sam Day  Knee  TBC
 Elijah Hollands  Knee  TBC
 Nick Holman  Concussion  1 week
 Jack Hombsch  Calf  2 weeks
 Touk Miller  Suspension  1 week
 Matt Rowell  Knee  5 weeks
 Luke Towey  Foot  3 weeks
 Jacob Townsend  Face  Test
 Rory Thompson  Knee  Season
 Jarrod Witts  Knee  Season
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Rugged forward Nick Holman was the only fresh injury concern out of last weekend, forced to miss Saturday's match against Brisbane with concussion. Recruit Jacob Townsend is in line to play in Thursday night's VFL match against the Lions after overcoming facial fractures. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Buntine  Concussion  Test
 Stephen Coniglio  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Brent Daniels  Hamstring  TBC
 Phil Davis  Calf  3-4 weeks
 Matt de Boer  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Jeremy Finlayson  Suspension  1 week
 Nick Haynes  Hamstring  1 week
 Jesse Hogan  Calf  Test
 Tom Hutchesson  Hamstring  Test
 Lachlan Keeffe  Knee  Season
 Adam Kennedy  Shoulder  5 weeks
 Braydon Preuss  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  1 week
 Jake Stein  Thumb  4-6 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Keeffe tore the ACL in his right knee in the final minute of the clash with Essendon and will miss the rest of the season. The 31-year-old had been in good form in defence, before suffering the same injury he sustained in 2012 when playing for Collingwood. Hogan felt tightness in his calf after training last Friday and sat out the match against the Bombers as a precaution. The key forward will undergo a test later in the week to see if he's fit to face Richmond, as will Buntine and Hutchesson. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Lachie Bramble  Hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Shaun Burgoyne  Ankle  Test
 Jon Ceglar  Ankle  Test
 Will Day  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Denver Grainger-Barras  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Seamus Mitchell  Ankle  Indefinite
 Jack Gunston  Back  TBC
 Jaeger O'Meara  Hip soreness  Test
 Ned Reeves  Ankle  Test
 James Sicily  Knee  Indefinite
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Burgoyne and Ceglar will need to get through training this week in order to be in the running for AFL/VFL selection. O’Meara’s hip has been irritated over the past two weeks and is he aiming to get through a full training session later this week in order to put his hand up. Gunston was the latest of withdrawals on Sunday with back spasms, and the Hawks need to see how his back settles this week before assessing if he will return against North Melbourne. Rookie ruckman Ned Reeves' VFL game against Werribee finished early with an ankle issue, and he will be a test for this week. A timeline has now been set for Will Day’s return from an ankle injury. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Marty Hore  Knee  Season
 Bailey Laurie  Eye  3-5 weeks
 Jay Lockhart  Calf  Test
 Aaron Nietschke  Knee  Season
 Joel Smith  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Adam Tomlinson  Knee  Season
 Aaron vandenBerg  Quad  2 weeks
 Jack Viney  Toe  1-2 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

The Demons will have Lockhart (calf) return to VFL action this weekend after Casey's bye last week. Viney (toe) is still around a fortnight away, while the club is hopeful vandenBerg (quad) will return to main training next week. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jed Anderson  Ankle  2-4 weeks
 Aidan Bonar  Thigh  8-12 weeks
 Charlie Comben  Leg  Indefinite
 Aidan Corr  Toe  TBC
 Kyron Hayden  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Luke McDonald  Pectoral  6-8 weeks
 Matt McGuiness  Foot  TBC
 Flynn Perez  Knee  Season
 Jared Polec  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Phoenix Spicer  Hamstring  TBC
 Jaidyn Stephenson  Wrist  6 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Kidney  Indefinite
 Dom Tyson  Calf  TBC
 Patrick Walker  Hip  TBC
 Will Walker  Thumb  4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

The injury list continues to grow at the Kangaroos, with Bonar (ankle) expected to miss up to three months, Stephenson (wrist) likely out for six weeks, and with Will Walker (thumb) set to miss a month. Tyson (calf) has also suffered a setback, as well as rookie Patrick Walker (hip). There is still no clear timeline on the return of Corr (toe), but he resumed stationary work last week. In some good news, Anderson (ankle), Hayden (hamstring) and Polec (hamstring) are closing on returns. To underline just how significant the club's injury issues are, its VFL team finished last week's loss to Southport with just 17 players. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Trent Burgoyne  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Zak Butters  Ankle  TBC
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  8-10 weeks
 Dan Houston  Shoulder  Test
 Lachie Jones  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Ollie Lord  Appendix  2-3 weeks
 Scott Lycett  Suspension  4 weeks
 Jackson Mead  Spleen  TBC
 Jake Pasini  Shoulder  6-8 weeks
 Tom Rockliff  Knee  6-8 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Butters' return has been pushed back due to a nerve injury around his knee, also suffered in round four, which is prolonging the rehab process. Jones is making quicker than expected progress in his recovery from an ankle syndesmosis injury and could return in round 10. Houston will be monitored this week after aggravating an AC joint injury sustained three weeks ago. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Shai Bolton  Wrist  2-3 weeks
 Trent Cotchin  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Shane Edwards  Ankle  4-6 weeks
 Ryan Garthwaite  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Dylan Grimes  Concussion  Test
 Kane Lambert  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Dion Prestia  Calf  1-2 weeks 
 Ivan Soldo  Knee  3 months
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Safe to say there's a fair bit of class (or an entire starting midfield) on Richmond's injury list, with Edwards and Bolton joining the ranks over the weekend, the latter after an unfortunate incident at a nightclub. Grimes needs to get through training this week after developing delayed concussion symptoms following his round seven match. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Carlisle  Back  Test
 Jarryn Geary   Ankle  Test
 Jade Gresham  Achilles  Season
 Dan Hannebery  Calf  TBC
 Dean Kent  Concussion  Test
 Ben Paton  Broken leg  Season
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Provided he gets through training this week, Geary will return at VFL level after recent ankle surgery. Carlisle will be monitored after a back complaint, while Kent will need to pass concussion protocols in order to put his hand up for selection. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Isaac Heeney  Ankle  Test
 Lewis Melican  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Sam Naismith  Knee  Test
 Sam Reid   Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Ben Ronke  Knee  2-4 weeks
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Heeney missed the loss to Melbourne with soreness in the right ankle he injured badly last season. He will need to train on Thursday and pass a fitness test to face Collingwood on Saturday. George Hewett has recovered from concussion sustained in round six and is available. Naismith might play in the VFL after being sidelined for almost a year following a ruptured ACL. - Martin Pegan

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Barrass  Shoulder  Test
 Liam Duggan  Knee  5-6 weeks
 Shannon Hurn  Calf  1 week
 Mark Hutchings  Hamstring  Test
 Josh Kennedy  Calf  Test
 Jeremy McGovern  Groin  Test
 Liam Ryan  Shin  1 week
 Luke Shuey  Hamstring  TBC
 Nathan Vardy  Foot  1-2 weeks
 Daniel Venables  Concussion  TBC
 Isiah Winder  Knee  8 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  TBC
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Thursday's main training session will be critical for a host of senior stars, with Barrass and McGovern on the cusp of returning and Kennedy managing a calf complaint. The star goalkicker underwent scans on Monday, with the results yet to be revealed. Hurn and Ryan appear less likely to return this week, while Duggan is targeting a return either side of the bye after a knee "clean up". Yeo has also targeted a return close to the Eagles' bye. - Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Josh Dunkley  Shoulder  10-14 weeks
 Tim English  Concussion  Test
 Ryan Gardner  Shoulder  Test
 Lachie Hunter  Hand  TBC
 Stefan Martin  Achilles  2-4 weeks
 Toby McLean  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Lin Jong  Hamstring  9-10 weeks 
 Ed Richards  Ankle  3-5 weeks
 Laitham Vandermeer  Back  Test
 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan  Concussion  TBC
 Bailey Williams   Collarbone   Test
Updated: Tuesday, May 11

Early prognosis

Williams, English and Gardner could all return this week for the big clash with Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval. It would give the Dogs a huge boost for their trip to Adelaide, while Hunter hasn't yet been ruled out of the game despite having hand surgery on Monday. Martin is set to miss some time with his Achilles injury. - Callum Twomey

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 