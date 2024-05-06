The Magpies are set to be without forward Brody Mihocek due to a hamstring injury

Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD key forward Brody Mihocek is set to miss at least the next couple of weeks after straining his hamstring in Friday night's six-point win over Carlton at the MCG.

The 31-year-old suffered the injury in the third quarter but played out the game before scans revealed the damage over the weekend.

Mihocek has been ruled out of at least this Sunday's game against West Coast at Marvel Stadium and next Saturday's against Adelaide, while he is unlikely to be available for the trip west to face Fremantle in round 11.

Craig McRae's side will also be without Beau McCreery and Lachie Schultz against the Eagles.

McCreery has entered the League's 12-day concussion protocols, while Schultz has accepted a one-game suspension for striking Blake Acres off the ball late in the game.

Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell will miss at least another game after being hospitalised with appendicitis.

Learn More 22:26

The 30-year-old didn't face Carlton due to a plantar fascia issue that has been lingering this year.

Explosive midfielder Jordan De Goey is yet to be ruled out but is unlikely to be available this weekend due to a groin injury.

De Goey missed the win over Carlton and is expected to need another week to recover from the issue.

Mature-age recruit Lachie Sullivan made an impact on debut and could be included in the 22 after starting as the sub against the Blues.

Learn More 07:04

Former first-round pick Fin Macrae was included in the 26-man squad and then collected 25 disposals and nine clearances against Southport on Saturday afternoon.

SSP signing Jack Bytel was busy in Queensland, finishing with 27 disposals and seven clearances in the loss to the Sharks.

Reef McInnes will come under consideration to provide a target in attack after kicking two goals from 16 touches, while Ash Johnson has spent time in defence in the past fortnight but has 26 games of AFL experience as a forward.