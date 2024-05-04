The Match Review findings from Friday night's round eight game are in

COLLINGWOOD forward Lachie Schultz has copped a one-match ban for a strike late in Friday night's win over Carlton, while defender Brayden Maynard has escaped suspension for his dangerous tackle on Matt Owies.

Schultz lashed out at Carlton's Blake Acres off the ball late in the final term, striking him high in the back of the neck/head area and giving away a free kick.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and high contact, resulting in the one-game suspension.

Schultz is set to miss Collingwood's clash against West Coast in round nine.

Maynard was penalised for a tackle on Owies in the third quarter of the thrilling six-point victory, but has escaped suspension.

The MRO said Maynard didn't sling, drive or rotate the Blues forward into the ground with excessive force as Owies "both leans forward in the tackle and raises his right arm, leading to Maynard falling with and on top of" him.

Scott Pendlebury and Adam Cerra can both accept $1,250 fines with early pleas for making careless contact with an umpire.

The incident involving Collingwood’s Brayden Maynard and Carlton’s Matthew Owies from the third quarter of Friday’s match between Carlton and Collingwood was assessed. Maynard applied the tackle from behind on Owies who both leans forward in the tackle and raises his right arm, leading to Maynard falling with and on top of Owies. It was the view of the MRO that Maynard did not sling, drive or rotate Owies into the ground with excessive force, and accordingly the MRO did not consider that Maynard’s actions were unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.