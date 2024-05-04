The Swans have proven too strong for the Giants in the derby

Will Hayward celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has made a statement with a resounding 29-point victory over arch-rival Greater Western Sydney in a heated derby in wet and wild conditions at the SCG.

The Swans misfired early but overran the Giants as Will Hayward broke the game open with three goals in the third term to set up a 14.14 (98) to 10.9 (69) triumph on Saturday.

The high-leaping forward finished with an equal career-high four goals to light up the contest even as sparks flew between the bitter rivals.

The Giants could face a double blow on top of the defeat with Callum Brown set to come under MRO scrutiny for a high bump on Swans defender Tom McCartin and Tom Green injuring an ankle.

Brown made a bright start with an early mark and goal but now faces a nervous wait after his bump on McCartin left the Swans full-back with a swollen face.

The Giants forward could pay a hefty price for running past the ball and bracing for the collision that had McCartin failing a head injury assessment and subbed out of the match before half-time.

Green limped from the field after teammate Finn Callaghan fell across his lower leg, the Giants' onball bull trying to return with his ankle strapped until subbed out in the second term.

The Swans had more concerns in defence with Lewis Melican also under an injury cloud through the second half but were able to contain the Giants' key forwards in the slippery conditions.

Former Swans co-captain Dane Rampe bolstered their defence in his first match since round three, adding experience and stability while gathering 24 disposals.

Errol Gulden relished the wet conditions and earned the Brett Kirk Medal as his slick kicking stood out with the hard-running midfielder collecting 29 disposals and booting a goal, while Chad Warner (28, one) also added a spark for the Swans.

Isaac Heeney continued his rich vein of form with 26 disposals including a game-high 18 contested, and booted a sublime goal late in the final term to all but seal the win.

The Giants settled quicker but were unable to stay with the Swans when the hosts lifted after the first change when the rain started to fall.

Josh Kelly (23 disposals) and James Peatling (24, one goal) stepped up in Green's absence but the Giants' midfielders needed more support, while Brent Daniels booted two goals on his return from injury.

Aaron Cadman made an early impact with a goal from outside 50m and added another later in the opening term, while Jesse Hogan (two goals) also threatened to take hold of the game.

The crosstown rivals held each other at arm's length in the opening exchanges with both taking care with their ball movement to avoid being opened up too often on turnover.

But the Swans' midfield worked their way on top to set up four goals to none in the second term and eventually blew their rivals away.

Brown set for MRO spotlight after McCartin bump

Callum Brown caught the eye early in the Sydney derby with a high-flying pack mark and goal but can now expect to come under the Match Review Officer's glare for a heavy hit on Tom McCartin. The Swans defender was running back towards the defensive 50 to gather a bouncing ball as Brown led Nick Blakey to the contest. The GWS forward ran past the ball and braced for contact, flooring McCartin with a bump that also left the full-back with a large, swollen bump under his left eye. McCartin failed a head injury assessment shortly after and was subbed out of the match in the second term.

Papley makes Giants pay for rare 6-6-6 free kick

The Giants had worked hard to find a goal and contain the Swans' third-term surge but quickly handed the advantage back to the hosts with a costly free kick. The Giants had already been warned for failing to have six players in front of the ball and were soon made to pay for their second 6-6-6 infringement. The Swans' onballers immediately bombed the ball forward where James Rowbottom was on hand to gather a crumb and earn a free kick for a trip, before Tom Papley swooped on the loose ball and snapped truly to put a hefty dent in the Giants' hopes.

Green goes down from friendly fire

The Giants missed Tom Green after the contested ball beast was taken out by friendly fire early in the opening term. After Swans key forward Hayden McLean wrapped up Finn Callaghan in a tough tackle, the Giants midfielder tumbled across Green's lower leg as he tried to escape. Green limped from the field and spent considerable time in the rooms being assessed to try to find a way back into the match, but had to be subbed out shortly after in what looms as a costly blow for the Giants.

00:38 Cadman cannon catches all by surprise Aaron Cadman unloads a mammoth effort from distance to land his side's opening goal

00:42 Jordon bounces home beauty from some distance James Jordon launches a terrific effort from outside 50 to edge the Swans back in front

00:29 Giant blow as Green subbed out with ankle issue GWS suffers a massive injury headache in the first quarter with star midfielder Tom Green forced out of the contest after injuring his ankle

00:46 McCartin down after Brown’s brutal bump, MRO scrutiny looms GWS forward Callum Brown looks set to come under MRO fire after collecting Tom McCartin in the second term

00:41 Hayward hypes up Swans with silky soccer shot Will Hayward shows his craft around the goals with a clever finish off the deck

00:33 Heeney conjures typical gold to provide sweet icing Isaac Heeney adds yet another highlight to his impressive season with this stunning finish to put the result beyond doubt

06:24 Highlights: Sydney v GWS The Swans and Giants clash in round eight

SYDNEY 2.6 6.8 10.11 14.14 (98)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 5.3 5.5 8.5 10.9 (69)

GOALS

Sydney: Hayward 4, Rowbottom 2, Warner, Papley, McLean, McDonald, Jordon, Heeney, Gulden, Amartey

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 2, Daniels 2, Cadman 2, Brown 2, Peatling, Jones

BEST

Sydney: Heeney, Hayward, Gulden, Grundy, Rowbottom, Warner, Rampe

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly, Peatling, Daniels, Callaghan, Ward

INJURIES

Sydney: McCartin (head knock)

Greater Western Sydney: Green (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Robbie Fox (replaced Tom McCartin in the second quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Harvey Thomas (replaced Tom Green in the second quarter)

Crowd: 40,337 at the SCG