AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards tackle all the big news after another dramatic day in football.

In this episode ... Nat and Damo look at a possible shock return of former Fremantle ruckman Aaron Sandilands (inspired by the form of Shane Mumford) via the NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft.

Damo and Nat also put the spotlight on the potential mid-season draft No.1 pick, Jacob Edwards, and the changing of the guard in the Coleman Medal race, and the start date of the AFLW competition.

>> LISTEN TO THE FULL PODCAST BELOW

Willie Rioli, West Coast players' reaction, and ASADA rules are back on the menu, and there's heaps more too.

START LISTENING NOW

In this episode ...

0:26 – Could Aaron Sandilands make a comeback at 38 years old?

2:38 – The risk and reward of a Sandilands return

3:28 – Which club might want him?

4:55 – Why footy could look to the NFL and take more risks

5:42 – Other NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft hopefuls, including the No.1

8:07 – Is this Harry McKay’s Coleman Medal to lose?

8:56 – McKay’s huge rise in confidence

9:38 – Changing of the guard among the best key forwards

11:16 – Willie Rioli erosion of trust with his club

14:33 – Commission meeting discussing AFLW start times and expansion

15:43 – Nat's verdict on 2022 NAB AFLW season starting time and ideal competition size