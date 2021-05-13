TWO PROJECTS – one in Victoria and one in Queensland – have been announced as joint winners of the prestigious National Project of the Year as part of the AFL's 2020 Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Awards.

Queensland's new $18.8 million Nathan Road Sports Complex in Moreton Bay, and the $13.3 million redevelopment of MacPherson Park in Melton, Victoria, could not be separated as the headline winners.

The annual awards recognise best practice in community football facility development across Australia, along with the people, clubs and other stakeholders driving the best projects.

The AFL is currently involved in 200 facilities projects in development or under way across the country at all levels of the game, from elite through to grassroots. The scale of facilities development benefiting football is unprecedented and is due to the growth of the game nationally, particularly in female football.

AFL General Manager of Game Development, Sam Graham, said: "These projects are remarkable examples of best practice that align very strongly to the AFL's aim of providing well positioned, welcoming, accessible, fit-for-purpose football facilities that support our growing game's strategic priorities.



"With participation growth, and the ongoing surge in the popularity of football for women and girls, the planning and development of fit-for-purpose infrastructure plays a vital role in ensuring the game can continue to cater for everyone who wants to be involved.



"We need significant support from all levels of government to make projects like these happen, and both the Moreton Bay and Melton projects are shining examples of what can be achieved when stakeholders across government, local communities and the AFL come together for the benefit of people and communities who will use these magnificent facilities."



Ken Gannon had a decorated career across many areas of the game, including as Chief Executive of the Geelong Cats and AFL Victoria. Ken spent much of the last decade of his career developing the AFL's interest and partnerships in the community facilities space, leading outcomes related to more than 800 community football facility projects in that period.

The AFL facilities at the MacPherson Park redevelopment in Melton, Victoria

Key details about the Moreton Bay and Melton projects:



Nathan Road Sports Complex in Moreton Bay, Queensland

$18.8m project total cost

A full-sized AFL dield with capacity for a second within the precinct

130 lux LED lighting

A large clubhouse with kitchen/bar/canteen facilities

Two unisex change rooms

Umpire rooms

New club office and storage

Gymnasium

Medical rooms

Carpark, playground and surrounding landscape

MacPherson Park in Melton, Victoria

$13.3m project total cost

Construction of a multipurpose pavilion

Eight flexible accessible change rooms for both football and netball

Synthetic multipurpose oval

Upgrades to existing natural turf ovals

Accessible umpire rooms

Canteen facilities

Social space

Offices

Public toilets

Additional netball court

About the AFL Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Awards

The Ken Gannon Community Football Facilities Awards recognise best-practice facility development across the country. The awards are assessed by looking at the impact a project has consistent with the AFL's aim of providing well-positioned, welcoming, fit-for-purpose football facilities that support our growing game's strategic priorities.



AFL state and territory bodies identify their best community football facilities project of that year according to that criteria, which then places that project in the running for the National Award, pending assessment by the AFL National Facilities Panel in conjunction with Ken Gannon.

State winners selected annually, before the national winner is announced. State winners in 2020 (with total project cost):

NSW/ACT: Lavington Sports Ground Redevelopment, Albury $19.6m

NT: Elliott Football Oval, Barkly Regional Council $940,000

Qld: Nathan Road Sports Complex at Redcliffe, Moreton Bay Regional Council $18.8m

SA: K M Bennett Oval Redevelopment, Whyalla $3.837m

Tas: Ulverstone Football Ground, Central Coast Council $995,291

Vic: MacPherson Park Redevelopment, Melton City Council $13.3m

WA: Ernest Johnson Oval, City of South Perth $10.5m