AFL Daily: Join Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards for our new podcast and be FIRST with all the news. Picture: AFL Media

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news and peek into the future as footy rolls into round 10.

In today's episode ...

- If it bleeds, you can kill it ... Lions with a touch of 2001 about them heading into a massive clash with Tigers

- Hello Tex, remember me? Another chapter into the whole Jake Lever v Adelaide feud is on the way

- The clubs making inquiries about Justin Leppitsch. But when did Leppa become Leigh Matthews?

>> START LISTENING NOW

In this episode ...

0:27 - It's been 20 years since Leigh Matthews famously used the line rom Predator: If it bleeds, we can kill it

2:09 - The "massive hole" in the Lions side

2:53 - The Tigers using injury crisis as an opportunity

3:50 - Is Brisbane's history repeating?

7:28 - The Tex v Lever rivalry

9:24 - Adelaide "need to make a statement" this week for a variety of reasons

10:57 - The "quiet" coaching landscape

12:59 - Are we too quick to put a line through sacked coaches?

14:52 - Some of the key games to watch in round 10