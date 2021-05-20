IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards look at all the big news and peek into the future as footy rolls into round 10.
In today's episode ...
- If it bleeds, you can kill it ... Lions with a touch of 2001 about them heading into a massive clash with Tigers
- Hello Tex, remember me? Another chapter into the whole Jake Lever v Adelaide feud is on the way
- The clubs making inquiries about Justin Leppitsch. But when did Leppa become Leigh Matthews?
>> START LISTENING NOW
In this episode ...
0:27 - It's been 20 years since Leigh Matthews famously used the line rom Predator: If it bleeds, we can kill it
2:09 - The "massive hole" in the Lions side
2:53 - The Tigers using injury crisis as an opportunity
3:50 - Is Brisbane's history repeating?
7:28 - The Tex v Lever rivalry
9:24 - Adelaide "need to make a statement" this week for a variety of reasons
10:57 - The "quiet" coaching landscape
12:59 - Are we too quick to put a line through sacked coaches?
14:52 - Some of the key games to watch in round 10