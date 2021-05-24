Ryan Byrnes of the Saints is tackled by Jack Macrae of the Bulldogs during round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFLCA champion player award has a new leader after Demon Clayton Oliver's incredible game saw him poll maximum votes.

Oliver had 38 disposals, nine tackles and kicked three goals in the one-point loss to the Crows and now leads the award by two votes from Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli and gun Lion Hugh McCluggage.

Bontempelli and Oliver were part of the five players who scored 10 votes, but the Bulldog's teammate Jack Macrae failed to get any love from the coaches after amassing 41 disposals and nine tackles in their 111-point win over St Kilda.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Why Pies were 'sitting ducks', did a club train in martial arts? Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett discuss all of the big talking points from round 10 on Access All Areas

Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.

Brisbane v Richmond

10 Jarryd Lyons (BL)

6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

5 Zac Bailey (BL)

4 Eric Hipwood (BL)

3 Dayne Zorko (BL)

1 Noah Balta (RICH)

1 Bachar Houli (RICH)

Carlton v Hawthorn

9 Samuel Walsh (CARL)

8 Sam Docherty (CARL)

4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

3 Zac Williams (CARL)

3 Tom Mitchell (HAW)

2 Kyle Hartigan (HAW)

1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

Geelong v Gold Coast

10 Joel Selwood (GEEL)

7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

4 Sam Menegola (GEEL)

3 Quinton Narkle (GEEL)

3 Touk Miller (GCFC)

3 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

Adelaide v Melbourne

10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

7 Ben Keays (ADEL)

7 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)

2 Jake Lever (MELB)

2 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

1 Christian Petracca (MELB)

1 Ed Langdon (MELB)

Western Bulldogs v St Kilda

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

6 Bailey Dale (WB)

5 Aaron Naughton (WB)

4 Tom Liberatore (WB)

3 Alex Keath (WB)

2 Jordon Sweet (WB)

Fremantle v Sydney

8 Lance Franklin (SYD)

8 Rory Lobb (FRE)

8 Nat Fyfe (FRE)

4 Sean Darcy (FRE)

1 David Mundy (FRE)

1 Michael Walters (FRE)

Greater Western Sydney v West Coast

9 Callan Ward (GWS)

5 Tom Green (GWS)

4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

3 Jacob Hopper (GWS)

3 Josh Kelly (GWS)

2 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)

2 Nic Naitanui (WCE)

1 Connor Idun (GWS)

1 Tim Kelly (WCE)

Collingwood v Port Adelaide

10 Brodie Grundy (COLL)

6 Jordan Roughead (COLL)

4 Taylor Adams (COLL)

4 Travis Boak (PORT)

3 Kane Farrell (PORT)

2 Robbie Gray (PORT)

1 Trent McKenzie (PORT)

Essendon v North Melbourne

9 Darcy Parish (ESS)

8 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

7 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Peter Wright (ESS)

2 Dyson Heppell (ESS)

1 Will Snelling (ESS)

Leaderboard

52 Clayton Oliver MELB

50 Marcus Bontempelli WB

50 Hugh McCluggage BL

44 Samuel Walsh CARL

39 David Mundy FRE

38 Darcy Parish ESS

37 Jarryd Lyons BL

37 Touk Miller GCFC

36 Zach Merrett ESS

36 Ollie Wines PORT

34 Max Gawn MELB

33 Jacob Hopper GWS

33 Jack Macrae WB

33 Christian Salem MELB

32 Tim Kelly WCE

32 Dustin Martin RICH

30 Travis Boak PORT

30 Mitch Duncan GEEL

30 Cameron Guthrie GEEL

30 Taylor Walker ADEL