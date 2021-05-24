THE AFLCA champion player award has a new leader after Demon Clayton Oliver's incredible game saw him poll maximum votes.
Oliver had 38 disposals, nine tackles and kicked three goals in the one-point loss to the Crows and now leads the award by two votes from Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli and gun Lion Hugh McCluggage.
Bontempelli and Oliver were part of the five players who scored 10 votes, but the Bulldog's teammate Jack Macrae failed to get any love from the coaches after amassing 41 disposals and nine tackles in their 111-point win over St Kilda.
Check out all the votes and the leaderboard below.
Brisbane v Richmond
10 Jarryd Lyons (BL)
6 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
5 Zac Bailey (BL)
4 Eric Hipwood (BL)
3 Dayne Zorko (BL)
1 Noah Balta (RICH)
1 Bachar Houli (RICH)
Carlton v Hawthorn
9 Samuel Walsh (CARL)
8 Sam Docherty (CARL)
4 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
3 Zac Williams (CARL)
3 Tom Mitchell (HAW)
2 Kyle Hartigan (HAW)
1 Blake Hardwick (HAW)
Geelong v Gold Coast
10 Joel Selwood (GEEL)
7 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
4 Sam Menegola (GEEL)
3 Quinton Narkle (GEEL)
3 Touk Miller (GCFC)
3 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
Adelaide v Melbourne
10 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
7 Ben Keays (ADEL)
7 Paul Seedsman (ADEL)
2 Jake Lever (MELB)
2 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
1 Christian Petracca (MELB)
1 Ed Langdon (MELB)
Western Bulldogs v St Kilda
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
6 Bailey Dale (WB)
5 Aaron Naughton (WB)
4 Tom Liberatore (WB)
3 Alex Keath (WB)
2 Jordon Sweet (WB)
Fremantle v Sydney
8 Lance Franklin (SYD)
8 Rory Lobb (FRE)
8 Nat Fyfe (FRE)
4 Sean Darcy (FRE)
1 David Mundy (FRE)
1 Michael Walters (FRE)
Greater Western Sydney v West Coast
9 Callan Ward (GWS)
5 Tom Green (GWS)
4 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
3 Jacob Hopper (GWS)
3 Josh Kelly (GWS)
2 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)
2 Nic Naitanui (WCE)
1 Connor Idun (GWS)
1 Tim Kelly (WCE)
Collingwood v Port Adelaide
10 Brodie Grundy (COLL)
6 Jordan Roughead (COLL)
4 Taylor Adams (COLL)
4 Travis Boak (PORT)
3 Kane Farrell (PORT)
2 Robbie Gray (PORT)
1 Trent McKenzie (PORT)
Essendon v North Melbourne
9 Darcy Parish (ESS)
8 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
7 Zach Merrett (ESS)
3 Peter Wright (ESS)
2 Dyson Heppell (ESS)
1 Will Snelling (ESS)
Leaderboard
52 Clayton Oliver MELB
50 Marcus Bontempelli WB
50 Hugh McCluggage BL
44 Samuel Walsh CARL
39 David Mundy FRE
38 Darcy Parish ESS
37 Jarryd Lyons BL
37 Touk Miller GCFC
36 Zach Merrett ESS
36 Ollie Wines PORT
34 Max Gawn MELB
33 Jacob Hopper GWS
33 Jack Macrae WB
33 Christian Salem MELB
32 Tim Kelly WCE
32 Dustin Martin RICH
30 Travis Boak PORT
30 Mitch Duncan GEEL
30 Cameron Guthrie GEEL
30 Taylor Walker ADEL