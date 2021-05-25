THE FEUD behind Collingwood and Port Adelaide has been simmering for some time. 

But could Power chairman David Koch end it once and for all after his side's win over the Pies on Sunday?

In this week's episode of AFL Exchange, the team discuss a potential theory 'Kochie' could look at. 

Tune in to the latest podcast as co-hosts Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary discuss all the big footy news out of round 10 – and some of the not so big.

Episode guide

2.00 – Who wins and why – Melbourne v Western Bulldogs 

5.35 – What's Essendon's ceiling in 2021? 

10.35 – Should St Kilda reassess its list strategy if is misses the finals this year?

14.45 – Rising Star announcement 

17.35 – Things That Should Happen 

22.30 – Your favourite individual quarters of all time? 

24.10 – What's been the best part of Brisbane's rise without Lachie Neale? 

28.20 – Exchange Exchange 

34.05 – Should we be worried about West Coast? 

36.55 – What's the latest mid-season draft selection news with a big announcement

AFL Exchange: Essendon's ceiling, West Coast worries

Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey ask and answer all of the big questions after round 10

