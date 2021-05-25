A general view of the roof during a match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on March 20, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS will be able to attend matches in Melbourne this weekend, with the AFL and Victorian Government forging ahead with round 11 plans despite the state's latest COVID-19 outbreak worsening on Wednesday.

And the Marvel Stadium roof is likely to remain open for its two matches – Friday night's Western Bulldogs-Melbourne blockbuster and Saturday's St Kilda-North Melbourne clash.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula confirmed crowds would be able to attend when speaking on Wednesday morning.



Specific crowd sizes, information around ticketing and details on further safety measures are expected to be released later on Wednesday.

Western Bulldogs fans celebrate after the round 10 win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on May 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Health authorities confirmed five new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 just after 9am AEST on Wednesday morning, taking the total number of cases in the Melbourne's new cluster to 14.

Victorian venues have been capturing data from fans attending all matches since round six, with attendees required to lodge their details when purchasing tickets.

The data capture system experienced its first real test this week, with a positive COVID-19 case attending Port Adelaide's win over Collingwood on Sunday. Fans seated in bays M1 to M16 on level one of the Great Southern Stand will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test and isolate immediately

It comes as Essendon and Carlton confirmed they would be departing Victoria on Wednesday for their respective interstate matches this weekend.