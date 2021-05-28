WEST Coast coach Adam Simpson predicts Willie Rioli will be keeping his tweets to a minimum after the banned goalsneak hit the headlines again last week for a social media rant.

Rioli's AFL future was still in the balance when he unleashed a foul-mouthed rant on Twitter after commentators questioned what sanction Richmond's Marlion Pickett could receive after he was reported for a high hit.

It's not the first time Rioli has vented his frustrations on Twitter, but the timing of his latest outburst was especially surprising given everything at stake.

Rioli now has the chance to salvage his AFL career after the Eagles announced on Tuesday night that they will give him another chance.

The 25-year-old escaped conviction and was placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond after he was caught with 24.23g of cannabis during a screening at Darwin airport on April 23.

Rioli's two-year AFL ban for twice substituting urine during an anti-doping test and testing positive to cannabis on game day is due to expire on August 20, and he is free to resume training from June 20.

He arrived in Perth earlier this week, and can catch up with players and staff outside of the club.

Simpson met with Rioli earlier this week, and he doesn't want to see much Twitter action from the star forward.

"I think he'll be pretty quiet from now on on the socials," Simpson said on Friday.

"Willie sometimes doesn't realise how much scrutiny he may be under. Trying to educate him through that is always ongoing. Hopefully you'll see less tweets."

Simpson said Rioli's relationship with his teammates wasn't broken, but he needed to work on regaining everyone's trust and reconnecting.

West Coast (6-4) have been boosted by the return of star midfielder Elliot Yeo for Saturday night's clash with Essendon (4-6) at Optus Stadium.

Yeo last featured at AFL ranks on August 9 last year, with a serious bout of osteitis pubis grounding him ever since.

The 27-year-old made a successful WAFL return last week, and he will be placed on limited minutes against the Bombers.

"It won't be a full game. This will be (the case) all year. It's a slow transition back to his full capabilities, but he's ready for footy," Simpson said.

"We've been really conservative with his rebuild. We've taken extra time.

"The expectations - he'll work into the season. I won't be expecting his best version tomorrow, but hopefully he'll build towards it."

The Bombers, who flew into Perth on Wednesday to escape Victoria's COVID-19 breakout, welcome back Jake Stringer from a hamstring injury.