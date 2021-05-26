PREMIERSHIP forward Willie Rioli has returned to Perth as he prepares to make a move back into life as a West Coast player.

Rioli has been given the tick of approval to rejoin the Eagles after his latest off-field indiscretion where he pleaded guilty to cannabis possession in Darwin.

Part of the Eagles' decision to welcome the 2018 flag winner back will come with strict conditions and support mechanisms that have been ticked off by the AFL Players Association.

The Eagles are expected to issue a statement on Wednesday night.

Willie Rioli with his lawyer Dominic McCormack at the Darwin Local Court on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Picture: Aaron Bunch, AAP

Rioli will be back at Eagles training on June 20 – the original date planned after his suspension for altering anti-doping drug tests in 2019.

The 25-year-old will be available for selection from August 20.

While it is seen as a long shot that he will play AFL this season, Rioli will be able to press his case for finals by playing in the last round of the WAFL season for the Eagles' reserves on August 21.

LOCKED IN Eagles fend off rival clubs to secure 'emerging leader' on new deal

Rioli was given a good behavior bond earlier this month after Northern Territory police found he was carrying 24 grams of cannabis while preparing to fly from Darwin to the Tiwi Islands on April 23.

Coach Adam Simpson admitted last week that there were a number of matters to consider before welcoming Rioli back to the club.

"It's quite complex to work through," Simpson said ahead of his side's clash with Adelaide.

Willie Rioli at West Coast's team photo day in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's a few things we've got to work through still. The timeline is a difficult one because you're dealing with more than just one person. There's a fair few people we need to deal with.

"I've got a lot of empathy for Willie and what he's going through but it's also self-inflicted as well. Unfortunately, he's put himself in this position and now we've got to get it right … I think he understands that.

"I don't make the decision so it's out of my hands. The earlier the better, but we've got to make the right call at the right time."