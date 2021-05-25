YOUNG West Coast star Oscar Allen has signed a three-year contract extension that takes him through to the end of 2025 when he will become a free agent.

Allen was not due to come out of contract until the end of next season but has been locked away early to ward off lucrative rival bids for the exciting key tall.

AFL.com.au reported last week that the prized 22-year-old, who is West Coast's hottest property, was closing in on a three-year extension.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Eagle on the rise: Oscar Allen's best plays of 2021 Check these highlights of West Coast forward Oscar Allen

The Western Australian, who has played at both ends of the ground, said he looked forward to continuing his rapid emergence alongside the Eagles' star forwards and defenders.

"It is great for me to have the security of a contract extension," Allen said.

"I love the club and the playing group and want to be a part of what we aim to achieve in both the short and medium term. It means I can now fully concentrate on footy.

"Personally, to be able to tap into the knowledge of blokes like Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling and Jeremy McGovern has been great. I look forward to playing more football with them and learning even more."

Allen was drafted with pick No.21 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft and has played 48 games, rising sharply in the past two seasons as a key forward and support ruckman.

He has also played as a key defender when needed at AFL level, highlighting his versatility.

"Everyone has seen what he brings on game day, but we also value Oscar as an emerging leader. He is a mature 22-year-old who has great respect across the club,” list manager Rohan O'Brien said.

Josh Kennedy and Oscar Allen celebrate a goal in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Allen has booted 58 goals across his four seasons, including bags of five and four so far this season.

He has spoken about his love for West Coast and desire to remain in Perth as rival clubs prepared to make lucrative attempts to poach the WA product.

The Eagles have announced a series of crucial re-signings in recent weeks, with Grand Final hero Dom Sheed and All-Australian forward Liam Ryan also extending their deals.

Premiership defender Liam Duggan and improved pair Josh Rotham and Jarrod Brander shape as other priority signings in the second half of the season.