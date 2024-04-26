The best talent from this year's draft crop will be on show at Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday

Levi Ashcroft, Josh Smillie and Leo Lombard in action for the AFL Academy v Coburg VFL on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME of the top prospects in this year's AFL Draft crop will be on display when the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad takes on Footscray's VFL side at Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Midfield stars Jagga Smith, Josh Smillie, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, Gold Coast Academy youngster Leo Lombard and father-son prospects Tyler Welsh (Adelaide) and Ben and Lucas Camporeale (Carlton) have again been named in the Academy squad.

Top midfield prospect Finn O'Sullivan, who missed the Academy squad's first game against Coburg's VFL side with a fractured thumb, is fit again and will line up against Footscray.

>> WATCH THE AFL ACADEMY BOYS v FOOTSCRAY VFL LIVE FROM 11am AEST BELOW

South Australian star Sid Draper who, along with O'Sullivan and Smillie, is among the early contenders to be the No.1 selection at this year's draft, won't play due to injury.

Saturday's game is the second of two matches the Academy squad will play as the Australia U18 team this month. The Academy squad lost by 26 points to Coburg's VFL side a fortnight ago, when Smillie, Ashcroft and Smith all shone.

Entry to Mission Whitten Oval is free for all spectators for Saturday's game, which starts at 11am AEST.

AFL ACADEMY BOYS

# FIRST NAME SURNAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1* Sid Draper 182 South Adelaide Willunga 2 Levi Ashcroft 179 Sandringham Dragons Old Brighton Grammarians 3 Ben Camporeale 186 Glenelg Brighton Districts &

Old Scholars 4 Lucas Camporeale 185 Glenelg Brighton Districts &

Old Scholars 5 Malakai Champion 172 Subiaco Mines Rovers 6 Archer Day-Wicks 186 Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst 7 Xavier Lindsay 183 Gippsland Power Leongatha 8 Leonardo Lombard 178 Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach 9 Sam Marshall 185 Brisbane Lions Academy

Sandringham Dragons Old Melburnians 10 Ricky Mentha 178 Northern Territory Academy

Gippsland Power Morwell 11 Christian Moraes 183 Eastern Ranges Knox 12 Jagga Smith 181 Oakleigh Chargers Richmond 20 Bo Allan 191 Peel Thunder Halls Head 21 Joel Cochran 195 Sydney Swans Academy UNSW Eastern Suburbs

Bulldogs 22* Jonty Faull 195 GWV Rebels Redan 23 Tom Gross 181 Oakleigh Chargers Old Trinity Grammarians 24 Harvey Langford 190 Dandenong Stingrays Mount Martha 25* Noah Mraz 198 Dandenong Stingrays Narre North Foxes 26 Harry O'Farrell 196 Calder Cannons Maribyrnong Park 27 Finn O'Sullivan 182 Oakleigh Chargers Koroit 28 Jobe Shanahan 194 Bendigo Pioneers Moama 29 Josh Smillie 194 Eastern Ranges Park Orchards 30 Luke Trainor 194 Sandringham Dragons Old Brighton Grammarians 33 Oliver Dean 201 Tasmania Devils North Launceston 34 Sam Lalor 180 GWV Rebels Bacchus Marsh 38 Matt Whitlock 199 Murray Bushrangers Shepparton 40 Tyler Welsh 191 Adelaide Henley

*Denotes injured and won’t play

FOOTSCRAY VFL