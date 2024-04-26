SOME of the top prospects in this year's AFL Draft crop will be on display when the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad takes on Footscray's VFL side at Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Midfield stars Jagga Smith, Josh Smillie, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, Gold Coast Academy youngster Leo Lombard and father-son prospects Tyler Welsh (Adelaide) and Ben and Lucas Camporeale (Carlton) have again been named in the Academy squad.
Top midfield prospect Finn O'Sullivan, who missed the Academy squad's first game against Coburg's VFL side with a fractured thumb, is fit again and will line up against Footscray.
>> WATCH THE AFL ACADEMY BOYS v FOOTSCRAY VFL LIVE FROM 11am AEST BELOW
South Australian star Sid Draper who, along with O'Sullivan and Smillie, is among the early contenders to be the No.1 selection at this year's draft, won't play due to injury.
Saturday's game is the second of two matches the Academy squad will play as the Australia U18 team this month. The Academy squad lost by 26 points to Coburg's VFL side a fortnight ago, when Smillie, Ashcroft and Smith all shone.
Entry to Mission Whitten Oval is free for all spectators for Saturday's game, which starts at 11am AEST.
AFL ACADEMY BOYS
|
#
|
FIRST NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY CLUB
|
1*
|
Sid
|
Draper
|
182
|
South Adelaide
|
Willunga
|
2
|
Levi
|
Ashcroft
|
179
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
3
|
Ben
|
Camporeale
|
186
|
Glenelg
|
Brighton Districts &
|
4
|
Lucas
|
Camporeale
|
185
|
Glenelg
|
Brighton Districts &
|
5
|
Malakai
|
Champion
|
172
|
Subiaco
|
Mines Rovers
|
6
|
Archer
|
Day-Wicks
|
186
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
7
|
Xavier
|
Lindsay
|
183
|
Gippsland Power
|
Leongatha
|
8
|
Leonardo
|
Lombard
|
178
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach
|
9
|
Sam
|
Marshall
|
185
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Old Melburnians
|
10
|
Ricky
|
Mentha
|
178
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Morwell
|
11
|
Christian
|
Moraes
|
183
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Knox
|
12
|
Jagga
|
Smith
|
181
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Richmond
|
20
|
Bo
|
Allan
|
191
|
Peel Thunder
|
Halls Head
|
21
|
Joel
|
Cochran
|
195
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
UNSW Eastern Suburbs
|
22*
|
Jonty
|
Faull
|
195
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
23
|
Tom
|
Gross
|
181
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Trinity Grammarians
|
24
|
Harvey
|
Langford
|
190
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mount Martha
|
25*
|
Noah
|
Mraz
|
198
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Narre North Foxes
|
26
|
Harry
|
O'Farrell
|
196
|
Calder Cannons
|
Maribyrnong Park
|
27
|
Finn
|
O'Sullivan
|
182
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Koroit
|
28
|
Jobe
|
Shanahan
|
194
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Moama
|
29
|
Josh
|
Smillie
|
194
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Park Orchards
|
30
|
Luke
|
Trainor
|
194
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton Grammarians
|
33
|
Oliver
|
Dean
|
201
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Launceston
|
34
|
Sam
|
Lalor
|
180
|
GWV Rebels
|
Bacchus Marsh
|
38
|
Matt
|
Whitlock
|
199
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Shepparton
|
40
|
Tyler
|
Welsh
|
191
|
Adelaide
|
Henley
*Denotes injured and won’t play
FOOTSCRAY VFL
|#
|Player Name
|5
|Jedd
|Busslinger
|8
|Charlie
|Clarke
|9
|Ryley
|Sanders
|13
|Oskar
|Baker
|16
|Jordan
|Croft
|25
|Caleb
|Poulter
|26
|Dominic
|Bedendo
|27
|Joel
|Freijah
|30
|Lachlan
|Mcneil
|32
|Arthur
|Jones
|36
|Luke
|Cleary
|40
|Lachlan
|Smith
|42
|Alex
|Keath
|43
|Ryan
|Gardner
|54
|Billy
|Crofts
|58
|Trent
|Bianco
|59
|Cooper
|Dahms
|61
|Cooper
|Craig-peters
|63
|Phoenix
|Spicer
|66
|Kai
|Stretton
|69
|Jarrod
|Gilbee
|70
|Cameron
|Kizan
|79
|Connor
|Watson