Levi Ashcroft, Josh Smillie and Leo Lombard in action for the AFL Academy v Coburg VFL on April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SOME of the top prospects in this year's AFL Draft crop will be on display when the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad takes on Footscray's VFL side at Mission Whitten Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Midfield stars Jagga Smith, Josh Smillie, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, Gold Coast Academy youngster Leo Lombard and father-son prospects Tyler Welsh (Adelaide) and Ben and Lucas Camporeale (Carlton) have again been named in the Academy squad.

Top midfield prospect Finn O'Sullivan, who missed the Academy squad's first game against Coburg's VFL side with a fractured thumb, is fit again and will line up against Footscray.  

>> WATCH THE AFL ACADEMY BOYS v FOOTSCRAY VFL LIVE FROM 11am AEST BELOW

South Australian star Sid Draper who, along with O'Sullivan and Smillie, is among the early contenders to be the No.1 selection at this year's draft, won't play due to injury. 

Saturday's game is the second of two matches the Academy squad will play as the Australia U18 team this month. The Academy squad lost by 26 points to Coburg's VFL side a fortnight ago, when Smillie, Ashcroft and Smith all shone. 

Entry to Mission Whitten Oval is free for all spectators for Saturday's game, which starts at 11am AEST. 

LIVE from 11am AEST

AFL Academy Boys v Footscray VFL

AFL ACADEMY BOYS

#

FIRST NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY CLUB

1*

Sid

Draper

182

South Adelaide

Willunga

2

Levi

Ashcroft

179

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

3

Ben

Camporeale

186

Glenelg

Brighton Districts &
Old Scholars

4

Lucas

Camporeale

185

Glenelg

Brighton Districts &
Old Scholars

5

Malakai

Champion

172

Subiaco

Mines Rovers

6

Archer

Day-Wicks

186

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

7

Xavier

Lindsay

183

Gippsland Power

Leongatha

8

Leonardo

Lombard

178

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach

9

Sam

Marshall

185

Brisbane Lions Academy
Sandringham Dragons

Old Melburnians

10

Ricky

Mentha

178

Northern Territory Academy
Gippsland Power

Morwell

11

Christian

Moraes

183

Eastern Ranges

Knox

12

Jagga

Smith

181

Oakleigh Chargers

Richmond

20

Bo

Allan

191

Peel Thunder

Halls Head

21

Joel

Cochran

195

Sydney Swans Academy

UNSW Eastern Suburbs
Bulldogs

22*

Jonty

Faull

195

GWV Rebels

Redan

23

Tom

Gross

181

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Trinity Grammarians

24

Harvey

Langford

190

Dandenong Stingrays

Mount Martha

25*

Noah

Mraz

198

Dandenong Stingrays

Narre North Foxes

26

Harry

O'Farrell

196

Calder Cannons

Maribyrnong Park

27

Finn

O'Sullivan

182

Oakleigh Chargers

Koroit

28

Jobe

Shanahan

194

Bendigo Pioneers

Moama

29

Josh

Smillie

194

Eastern Ranges

Park Orchards

30

Luke

Trainor

194

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton Grammarians

33

Oliver

Dean

201

Tasmania Devils

North Launceston

34

Sam

Lalor

180

GWV Rebels

Bacchus Marsh

38

Matt

Whitlock

199

Murray Bushrangers

Shepparton

40

Tyler

Welsh

191

Adelaide

Henley

*Denotes injured and won’t play

FOOTSCRAY VFL

# Player Name
5 Jedd Busslinger
8 Charlie Clarke
9 Ryley Sanders
13 Oskar Baker
16 Jordan Croft
25 Caleb Poulter
26 Dominic Bedendo
27 Joel Freijah
30 Lachlan Mcneil
32 Arthur Jones
36 Luke Cleary
40 Lachlan Smith
42 Alex Keath
43 Ryan Gardner
54 Billy Crofts
58 Trent Bianco
59 Cooper Dahms
61 Cooper Craig-peters
63 Phoenix Spicer
66 Kai Stretton
69 Jarrod Gilbee
70 Cameron Kizan
79 Connor Watson