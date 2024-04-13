Club scouts were kept busy as some of the best young talent strutted their stuff

Harvey Langford, Leonardo Lombard and Jobe Shanahan during the match between the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys and Coburg at Ikon Park, April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

MIDFIELD trio Jagga Smith, Levi Ashscroft and Josh Smillie all showed their AFL qualities in the Marsh AFL Academy's loss to Coburg's VFL line-up on Saturday.

The Academy's two games against VFL opponents – first Coburg and then Footscray in two weeks – are central to the League's program in giving the country's leading draft prospects experience against mature-age players.

Coburg defeated the Academy by 26 points, but the contest was close until late in the fourth term as the Lions kicked the last two goals of the game to round out the 15.10 (100) to 10.14 (74) result.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft news

This year's draft class is stacked with midfield talent and many were able to show their wares in the game, with Brisbane father-son Ashcroft (33 disposals, one goal and five clearances) busy throughout and Smith (22 disposals) and Smillie (20) also effective.

Levi Ashcroft during the match between the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys and Coburg at Ikon Park, April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton father-son duo Lucas (25 disposals) and Ben Camporeale (24) were also consistent across the game, while midfielder/forward Tom Gross had impact with 21 disposals.

Gold Coast's Academy prospect Leo Lombard, who won a VFL premiership last year playing for the Suns, showed his speed and attack with 18 disposals while Taj Hotton, who was a late call-up to the game to cover for a run of injuries, kicked 2.2 from 16 touches. Tall forward Jack Whitlock also kicked two goals in the game.

Leonardo Lombard during the match between the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys and Coburg at Ikon Park, April 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Recruiters have been buoyed by the spread of talent in the 2024 pool, with defender Luke Trainor another to impress during the game with 20 disposals.

Will Bella booted four goals for Coburg and Liam Serong kicked two, while Donovan Toohey (28 disposals and six inside-50s) and Joel Trudgeon (24) were also important throughout the contest.

Marsh AFL Academy 2.3 4.9 8.11 10.14 (74)

Coburg 4.2 7.4 13.4 15.10 (100)

Goals

Marsh AFL Academy: Hotton 2, Whitlock 2, Ashcroft, Langford, Lombard, Mentha, Shanahan, Welsh

Coburg: Bella 4, D'Intinosante 2, Ernst 2, Serong 2, Brown, Dammersmith, Grant, Thomson, Weightman