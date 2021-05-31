Sydney great Michael O'Loughlin presents Isaac Heeney with the Goodes-O'Loughlin Medal after the round 11 match between the Swans and the Blues at the SCG on May 30, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

A RED-HOT Isaac Heeney has revealed he suffered a broken thumb after returning from a broken hand.

As is the case with Franklin, who coach John Longmire expects to face St Kilda on Saturday despite an injury scare in the game against Carlton, the Swans' biggest concern about Heeney is how best to manage his banged-up body.

Heeney has had a range of setbacks that have restricted him to 117 games since he was drafted in 2014.

The 25-year-old and club medicos are still carefully managing his ankle, which required major surgery last year (watch the incident in the player below).

Swans sweat as Heeney hobbles off Sydney superstar Isaac Heeney limps off the field after injuring his ankle

Heeney missed the round-five derby because of a broken hand, played two games, then skipped a round eight loss to Melbourne. His ankle was the main reason he sat out the MCG clash but, unbeknown to those outside the club before Monday's admission, he also broke his thumb in round seven.

"It's been a little bit frustrating over the last year," Heeney said. "I feel like I get through pretty good in pre-season, work my butt off and then little things here and there just push me back.

"Which is annoying but that's footy ... (they are) freak accidents. My thumb was just from a tackle, hitting someone's elbow."

Franklin has avoided a serious knee injury in a nasty-looking incident in the final term against Carlton, while the Swans are set to regain in-form ruckman Tom Hickey for the clash with St Kilda.

Buddy left sore after twisting tackle Superstar Swan Lance Franklin was in discomfort after this tackle against Carlton

Longmire told reporters on Monday: "[Franklin] is OK at the moment, he's certainly walking around all right, so we'll see how he goes at training later in the week.

"We've got six-day breaks this week and next week, as the fixture sits, but I think he'll be right to do some training on Thursday.

"[We’ll] make sure that he's still doing some strength work and has some training under his belt during the week to make sure he's OK for the game. There is some underpinning foundations to that which means he needs to achieve those markers during the week and as long as he does that he'll be fine.”

Hickey is also expected to face the Saints, one of his three former clubs, after missing the 22-point win over the Blues to rest his troublesome knee.

The 30-year-old injured his PCL in round five but only missed one week at the time, and then received a knock on the same knee against Fremantle.

Tom Hickey of the Swans competes with Sean Darcy of the Dockers during round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"He'll be right, he did some running on the weekend and pulled up pretty well, so we'll see how he goes at training on Thursday, but at this stage we expect he'll be OK," Longmire said.

"He'll do his physio, weights, strength work, so the normal sort of rehab work that he does during the week. He just keeps on top of that.

"It's all related to that [previous PCL injury]. We expected that would happen, so it's just a matter of making sure that we look after him, manage him, get the strength work into him. He had the weekend off and feels pretty good today."

Robbie Fox should also be available for selection after recovering from a poke in the eye during the loss to the Dockers in round 10. But Lewis Melican reinjured his hamstring in training last week and is set to be sidelined until after the Swans have a bye in round 14.