BROWNLOW medallist Lachie Neale is a confirmed starter for Brisbane's Friday night blockbuster against Melbourne.
Neale returns alongside important defender Ryan Lester in place of Rhys Mathieson and James Madden for the clash at Giants Stadium.
The Demons have made just one change with last week's medical sub Tom Sparrow replacing the concussed Ed Langdon.
Sydney coach John Longmire has dumped five players despite his side's win over Carlton with Callum Sinclair, Kaiden Brand, Dylan Stephens, Hayden McLean and last week's medical sub Lewy Taylor out of the side to face St Kilda.
First-year forward Logan McDonald and ruckman Tom Hickey are among their inclusions.
The Saints are boosted by the return of Hunter Clark after a groin complaint with the speedster replacing young defender Tom Highmore.
West Coast has lost Tim Kelly, Josh Kennedy, Brendon Ah Chee, Jarrod Brander and Oscar Allen to injury for its clash with Carlton on Sunday, but will debut 19-year-old midfielder Luke Edwards, the son of Adelaide champion Tyson.
The Blues have added Zac Fisher and Paddy Dow to their squad of 26.
Indigenous stars Shane Edwards and Marlion Pickett return for Richmond's Dreamtime in the West clash with Essendon, with youngster Hugh Ralphsmith dropped alongside Toby Nankervis who misses with a knee injury. Skipper Trent Cotchin has also been named after considering returning to Victoria to be with his family.
Aaron Francis and last week's medical sub Brayden Ham have been included for the Bombers who dropped Brandon Zerk-Thatcher and will miss Will Snelling after thumb surgery.
One-game ruckman Max Lynch will replace Brodie Grundy in the ruck for Collingwood's clash against Adelaide with Grundy to miss his first game since 2017. Jamie Elliott is also locked in to return with Chris Mayne managed among four changes.
The Crows have dropped Nick Murray who falls out of the side alongside Sam Berry (concussion).
Stefan Martin returns for the Western Bulldogs' date with Fremantle, while the Dockers have included Matthew Taberner and potential debutant Joel Western in their squad of 26.
Friday, June 4
Melbourne v Brisbane at the Gabba, 7.50pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: E.Langdon (concussion)
Last week's sub: T.Sparrow (replaced E.Langdon)
BRISBANE
In: L.Neale, R.Lester
Out: R.Mathieson (omitted), J.Madden (omitted), T.Berry (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)
Saturday, June 5
Sydney v St Kilda at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: R.Fox, L.McDonald, T.Hickey, J.Amartey
Out: C.Sinclair (omitted), K.Brand (omitted), D.Stephens (omitted), H.McLean (omitted), L.Taylor (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: L.Taylor (unused)
ST KILDA
In: H.Clark
Out: T.Highmore (omitted), J.Lonie (omitted)
Last week's sub: J.Lonie (unused)
Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: R.O'Connor
Out: N.Murray (omitted), S.Berry (concussion)
Last week's sub: W.Hamill (replaced S.Berry)
COLLINGWOOD
In: J.Thomas, J.Elliott, M.Lynch, J.Rantall
Out: C.Brown (omitted), T.Wilson (omitted), B.Grundy (neck), C.Mayne (managed), F.Macrae (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: F.Macrae (replaced B.Grundy)
Essendon v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST
ESSENDON
In: A.Francis
Out: B.Zerk-Thatcher (omitted), W.Snelling (thumb)
Last week's sub: B.Ham (unused)
RICHMOND
In: S.Edwards, M.Pickett
Out: T.Nankervis (knee), H.Ralphsmith (omitted), D.Rioli (medi-sub)
Last week's sub: D.Rioli (unused)
Sunday, June 6
Carlton v West Coast at the SCG, 3.20pm AEST
CARLTON
In: P.Dow, Z.Fisher, L.Parks, J.Newnes
Out: M.Gibbons (hamstring)
Last week's sub: M.Murphy (replaced M.Gibbons)
WEST COAST
In: H.Edwards, X.O'Neill, L.Edwards, Z.Langdon, N.Vardy, Z.Trew, L.Foley, B.Ainsworth
Out: O.Allen (concussion), J.Kennedy (soreness), T.Kelly (knee), B.Ah Chee (calf), J.Brander (adductor)
New: Luke Edwards, Zane Trew
Last week's sub: J.Waterman (replaced T.Kelly)
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: G.Logue, M.Taberner, J.Western, R.Conca
Out: S.Switkowski (hamstring)
New: Joel Western
Last week's sub: C.Blakely (replaced S.Switkowski)
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: M.Hannan, S.Martin, R.West, A.Scott, R.Gardner
Out: R.Garcia (concussion), L.McNeil (omitted)
Last week's sub: L.Butler (replaced R.Garcia)