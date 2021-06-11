TOM MITCHELL has piloted Hawthorn to a 38-point upset win over Sydney at the SCG, upstaging Lance Franklin to snap the visitors' five-game losing streak in style.

Franklin's 11th outing against the Hawks, whose third victory of 2021 has reduced the risk of collecting their first wooden spoon since 1965, was expected to be a lop-sided affair.

SWANS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

But it was former Swans ace Mitchell who enjoyed a dominant night on Friday, setting the tone for the visitors' 14.5 (89) to 7.9 (51) victory.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Sydney v Hawthorn The Swans and Hawks clash in round 13

The 2018 Brownlow medallist - playing for the first time since it was reported that he would be open to a trade at season's end - had 34 possessions (16 contested), seven tackles and a goal.

He ensured the Hawks won the contested possession count 165-139 while Sam Frost restricted Franklin to a solitary goal.

Isaac Heeny and Tom Papley combined for just one goal as Hawthorn kicked away in the final quarter to secure a comfortable margin.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Brilliant Bud handing out candy for fun Lance Franklin wows the crowd with some beautiful moves to set up a goal for Will Hayward and earn one for himself

Mid-season draftee Jai Newcombe finished with 14 tackles, the most by any debutant in VFL/AFL history, while late inclusion Jonathon Ceglar, Changkuoth Jiath, Jaeger O'Meara and Ben McEvoy were also among Hawthorn's best.

A crowd of 25,904 repeatedly voiced their frustration with a free-kick count that finished 26-10 in Hawthorn's favour, while even Sydney coach John Longmire struggled to hide his disbelief with one contentious decision in the final quarter.

The Swans' loss was soured by Will Hayward's concussion in the second term, while Jake Lloyd and Harry Cunningham played on after painful second-quarter setbacks.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard High-flying Swan concussed in this O'Meara encounter Will Hayward leaves the field after this clash with Jaeger O'Meara

Hawthorn made its substitution late in the first half because of Harry Morrison's hamstring injury.

The Hawks seized control of the contest by booting five goals to two in the second term, creating doubt and turnovers through immense pressure to become the only side outside GWS to topple Sydney at the SCG this season.

The shell-shocked Swans, who would have clambered above fifth-placed Port Adelaide and fourth-placed Brisbane on the ladder if they won, trailed by 24 points at half-time.

Longmire moved from the boundary line to the coaches' box after the major break, when he also asked James Rowbottom to tag Mitchell while searching for a circuit-breaker.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Phillips pounces with a lovely lefty Tom Phillips snaps through a ripper to extend the Hawks' lead

Mitchell's output was reduced in the second half, the Swans lifted and would have reduced Hawthorn's lead to 13 points if Luke Parker's poster, midway through the third term, was on target.

But their premiership-quarter toil was not reflected on the scoreboard, with Robbie Fox's late turnover ensuring the margin at three-quarter time was identical to that at half-time.

Fox, called to play on after the umpire ruled a pass to him didn't travel 15 metres, coughed the ball up and Dylan Moore slotted the resultant pressure-relieving goal for the Hawks.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard One Moore for good measure Dylan Moore piles on more misery for the Swans with another fancy goal on the run

Recalled ruckman sets the tone in close

Hawthorn came into the match ranked 17th for contested possession differential but was too strong for Sydney in this area from the opening bounce, winning the contested ball 47-35 in the first term. The Hawks won that count in every quarter and finished the match ahead 165-139. Ruckman Jonathon Ceglar only earned a late recall to the side after Ned Reeves rolled an ankle the day before the game, but helped set the tone in close with 19 contested disposals, as well as 11 clearances and 35 hitouts, in a performance that will make him hard to leave out next week.

Newcombe serves up a tough tackling debut

Jai Newcombe's fairytale nine days since being selected at pick No.2 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft had a happy ending with the Hawks' upset win. The hard-nosed midfielder impressed on debut even though he didn't get as much of the ball as he has for Box Hill, finishing with 12 disposals (he averaged 23 in the VFL). But the 20-year-old was ferocious in the contests and had a remarkable 14 tackles, as well as being clean with his hands and looking comfortable with the speed of the game. He should be a handy addition to a Hawthorn midfield that has needed some fresh faces.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Enjoy Newcombe's record-breaking debut Hawthorn newcomer Jai Newcombe has broken the record for most tackles for a debutant in VFL/AFL history, with an impressive 14

Will Wicks pay for bump on Day?

The Swans forward likes to play on the edge and is in the side partly for his intensity and tough tackling. Wicks looked to relish being on the receiving end of a late bump from Sam Frost that resulted in a 50m penalty and a set shot from the goalsquare. But minutes later it was the 21-year-old's turn to overstep the mark when he arrived late to a contest between Oli Florent and Will Day. As the Hawthorn defender brushed off his opponent and went to pick up the ball, Wicks bumped him high to give away a free kick and end up in the umpire's notebook. He faces a nervous wait for the MRO decision.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Swan on report for collecting Day Sam Wicks goes in the book after this contact on Hawthorn's Will Day

SYDNEY 3.2 5.3 6.4 7.9 (51)

HAWTHORN 4.2 9.3 10.4 14.5 (89)

GOALS

Sydney: Amartey 2, Hayward, Franklin, Heeney, Florent, Wicks

Hawthorn: Koschitzke 2, Moore 2, Phillips 2, Breust 2, Ceglar, Morrison, Wingard, Mitchell, McEvoy, Shiels

BEST

Sydney: Mills, Kennedy, Amartey, Rampe, Parker

Hawthorn: Mitchell, Ceglar, O’Meara, Jiath, Frost, Scrimshaw, Newcombe

INJURIES

Sydney: Hayward (concussion)

Hawthorn: Morrison (hamstring), Reeves (ankle) replaced in selected side by Ceglar

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: L.Taylor (replaced W.Hayward)

Hawthorn: J.Morris (replaced H.Morrison)

Crowd: 25,904 at the SCG

Tickets for the Big Freeze in Sydney match are on sale now. Get your tickets HERE. The famous blue Big Freeze beanies are still available from Coles, Coles Express, Bunnings or fightmnd.org.au, while donations can be made at fightmnd.org.au.