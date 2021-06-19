Robbie Gray leaves the field with his knee in a brace after the win over Gold Coast in round 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide is set to be without Robbie Gray for the immediate future after coach Ken Hinkley confirmed his champion midfielder suffered a knee injury against Gold Coast on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Suns coach Stuart Dew conceded he was "under the pump" following the 50-point loss, but said it was no different to any other week of the season.

Gray and Lachie Jones (hamstring) were casualties in Port's "really really strong performance", but Hinkley was unsure how long his milestone man would miss.

"He’s going to have a scan on his knee," Hinkley said of Gray.

"It's probably medial (ligament). We’ll wait and see."

Port put Gold Coast away early, leading by 34 points at half-time with a workmanlike performance, led by 43 disposals from Ollie Wines.

"We’re building, we’ve been playing OK," Hinkley said. "We just haven't been playing great, but we are getting better."

It was a different story for Dew though.

Seven days after a poor loss against Fremantle, the Suns barely gave a yelp, with Dew saying his team went into their shells after an early onslaught.

Ahead of what looms as a crucial clash against North Melbourne next Saturday in Hobart, Dew said he always felt pressure as a senior coach.

"You always are. If the club's under the pump, then of course I'm under the pump," he said.

"But to be fair, that's every week.

"People ask if you're under pressure, yeah, every day because you've got to make hundreds of decisions. We're looking after 50 lads, there's staff.

"We're really confident in our group of people we're on the right track, we're working really hard.

"The pressure's the same each week personally. I don't think it fluctuates as much as it does externally. For me it's at a healthy level."

Gold Coast is now languishing in 16th place with a 4-9 record and will face the Kangaroos without skipper David Swallow, who was concussed, and likely Lachie Weller, who left with a hamstring injury.

Dew said at times it was men against boys and the layers of defensive pressure just weren't there.

"We have to have the courage to play how we want to play," he said.

"Taking the game on isn't about playing-on recklessly, but playing the way we wanted to move the ball.

"In the first quarter we handballed to guys stationary almost hoping 'OK, it's someone else's problem'."