HARRISON Jones is the second baby Bomber to receive a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination in 2021 after his eye-catching performance against Hawthorn in round 14.

Jones had a day out against the Hawks in Launceston, booting two goals and clunking eight marks - five of them contested.

Importantly, his goals came at crucial times, kicking Essendon's first goal of the game to settle early nerves while his second helped to quell any hopes of a final-term fightback from Hawthorn.

Essendon's first pick in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft and No.30 overall, Jones has played every game so far in 2021 with his athleticism and strong overhead ability on full display.

Teammate Nik Cox received the Rising Star nomination in round 12, with two nods in three weeks reflecting the Bombers' good form as they make a late surge for a finals berth.