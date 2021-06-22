The 2021 Injury Ladder: Luke Shuey talks to trainers during the round three clash against Port Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

PROOF that the wheel is finally turning for West Coast will come in round 15 when the costliest injury absence in the game finally ends.

Champion Data has graded Eagles captain Luke Shuey's 13 matches lost to two hamstring setbacks as the injuries that have come at the greatest scoreboard cost to a team, driving the Eagles to the top of the number cruncher's official injury ladder after 14 rounds.

The injury ladder uses a formula that calculates more than just pure games lost to injury, going further to assess the quality of players sidelined and the subsequent cost to the team based on their replacements in the 22 each week.

The Eagles have been hit regularly by injuries to their top tier, with Shuey joined on the sidelines by Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis), Jeremy McGovern (knee), Tim Kelly (knee), Josh Kennedy (ankle), Liam Ryan (shin), Shannon Hurn (calf) and Liam Duggan (knee) at different stages.

Shuey and Yeo's absences are two of the top three injuries with the greatest cost, as ranked by Champion Data. Essendon jet Dylan Shiel, Hawk defender James Sicily and Adelaide midfielder Matt Crouch round out the top five.

McGovern, Hurn, Ryan and Brendon Ah Chee's absences also rank in the season's top 60, laying bare the impact of West Coast's injury problems.

2021's most costly injuries

1. Luke Shuey (WC) – 81 points

2. Dylan Shiel (Ess) – 70

3. Elliot Yeo (WC) – 69

4. James Sicily (Haw) - 63

5. Matt Crouch – 62

Dylan Shiel after hurting his knee against Port Adelaide in round two. Picture: AFL Photos

On pure games lost, the Eagles rank No.7 on the injury ladder, but on cost to the team they are a clear No.1 ahead of Fremantle, North Melbourne and St Kilda.

The data highlights the extent of West Coast's achievement to remain in the top eight and now be in a position to make a run at the top four as their stars return.

It also highlights a perceived weakness, however, with many of the depth players who have replaced their stars not yet proven, leading to a greater 'scoreboard impact' from the injuries.

"We’re hoping for a bit of luck on the injury front, which every club needs in the back end of the season," Shuey said on Monday.

"But we're under no illusions that just by getting some names on the park is going to completely turn our season around.

"We've had guys buy into their specific roles in the team. Some of the young guys, the improvement they’ve shown in what they've been able to do on game day to help us win against good opposition has been really promising."

Eagles Shannon Hurn and Josh Kennedy after the win over Gold Coast in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

All teams are hit by injuries, and North Melbourne's 137 games lost to injury places it at the top of the list for total games lost, ahead of Fremantle (131), Greater Western Sydney (130) and Carlton (120).

The figures place the Kangaroos' struggles in context, as well as the Giants' and Dockers' inconsistent seasons.

Fremantle and North Melbourne are the only teams to sit top four across all three categories ranked by Champion Data – games lost to injury, games lost to injuries with a cost, and injury cost in scoreboard points.

While the Blues have been hit hard by injuries, they rank 17th for the scoreboard impact of their setbacks.

Injured Blue David Cuningham is helped by a trainer during the loss to Melbourne in round nine, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Below them is ladder leader Melbourne, which has suffered the fewest injuries with a cost and the lowest total scoreboard impact – 88, compared to the Eagles' 284.

Geelong (106) and Port Adelaide (114) also rank in the bottom four for the total scoreboard impact of their injuries, with good player availability playing a role in their promising campaigns to date.

The Cats' enviable injury run came to an end in round 14, however, when star midfielder Mitch Duncan suffered a posterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee, which could sideline him until finals.

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield also suffered a syndesmosis injury earlier in the year that, combined with a suspension, has restricted him to four games, with the Cats' depth playing a role in the low scoreboard impact of their injuries.

The 2021 injury ladder (to round 14)

All Injuries (Games Lost) Injuries With Cost (Games Lost) Injury Cost (Scoreboard Points) Club Total Rank Total Rank Total Rank West Coast 101 7 71 5 284 1 Fremantle 131 2 73 4 204 2 North Melbourne 137 1 76 3 198 3 St Kilda 101 7 84 1 198 4 GWS 130 3 84 1 187 5 Hawthorn 92 11 56 11 187 6 Collingwood 74 16 42 15 179 7 Richmond 70 17 55 12 170 8 Essendon 109 6 66 7 161 9 Western Bulldogs 94 10 68 6 153 10 Adelaide 101 7 63 8 147 11 Gold Coast 110 5 42 15 132 12 Sydney 63 18 45 13 132 13 Brisbane 92 11 62 9 116 14 Port Adelaide 89 14 45 13 114 15 Geelong 84 15 40 17 106 16 Carlton 120 4 62 9 103 17 Melbourne 91 13 29 18 88 18

CHAMPION DATA DEFINITIONS

All injuries – any player on a club's list who has been unavailable for a match through injury (not suspension).

Injuries with cost – any injury to a player who, based on the AFL Player Ratings, would have been selected in their team if fit.

Injury cost – the AFL Player Ratings cost to the team based on the difference between the injured player and their positional replacement.