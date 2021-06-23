BRISBANE and Geelong both have key players returning for Thursday night's blockbuster at the Gabba, with each team culling an unlucky omission.

The Lions have been bolstered by the return of captain Dayne Zorko following a one-match suspension, while the Cats welcome back defender Lachie Henderson from injury.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out here

Shaun Higgins has also moved into Geelong's starting 22 after playing as the medical sub last week.

There's an unlucky man at each club though, with Rhys Mathieson making way for his skipper after gathering 20 disposals against North Melbourne at the weekend, while Quinton Narkle is again the odd man out for the Cats.

LADDER PREDICTOR Where will your club finish?

Narkle is having a fine season, but for the second time in a month has been squeezed out after he managed 16 touches from just 54 per cent game time in last week's win over the Western Bulldogs.

The match will have massive top-four ramifications with the Lions looking to leapfrog Geelong into third place with victory.

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 7.30pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko

Out: R.Mathieson (omitted), T.Berry (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: T.Berry (unused)

GEELONG

In: L.Henderson

Out: M.Duncan (knee), Q.Narkle (omitted)

Last week's sub: S.Higgins (replaced Duncan)