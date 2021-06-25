VETERAN ruckman Tom Hickey has been a revelation in his first season with Sydney and is seen as a key reason for the young team's dramatic improvement. But has his arrival been worth the cost of letting Aliir Aliir leave last year?

The Swans' recruitment of Hickey has turned out to be one of the bargains of the 2020 NAB AFL Trade Period, but arguably so has Port Adelaide’s trade for their former key defender Aliir.

Aliir played 64 matches for the Swans between 2016 and 2020 but after an indifferent final season that included being dropped, he moved to the Power in exchange for a future second-round draft pick. The intercepting defender is now averaging career-highs for disposals (16.5) and rebound 50s (4.5).

But even with Aliir's return to form the Swans will have few regrets about what effectively turned into a player swap for them, as letting the 26-year-old leave allowed them to send that same pick to West Coast (along with a swap of later selections) and land a much-needed ruckman.

"When we first thought about speaking to Tom it was to add depth to our ruck stocks, but since he's got to the footy club he's been really impressive," the Swans' ruck coach Dean Cox told AFL.com.au.

"The opportunity was there because Tom wasn't playing, not because of form but because he was stuck behind Nic Naitanui at the Eagles. We watched some of his games really closely and liked what we saw.

"He was really honest about the career he’s had and he’s happy to accept what he can and can't do, so now he focuses really heavily on nullifying opposition rucks as much as playing to his strengths."

Tom Hickey of the Swans and Tim O'Brien of the Hawks contest the ball during round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans had relied on Callum Sinclair as their number one ruck in recent years, especially with their luckless 2016 Grand Final ruckman Sam Naismith suffering multiple knee injuries.

But with Sinclair more suited to a role split between forward and ruck, and now 31 years old, the Swans wanted another big man that could play purely as a ruckman.

It's a role that Cox, a six-time All-Australian ruckman as a player, believes has evolved significantly since the introduction of the third man up and 6-6-6 rules in recent years.

"We didn't want another forward-ruck, we wanted someone who can hold their own in the 80-odd contests that's now required. Tom has lived up to that really well," Cox said.

"The new rules have allowed rucks to use more of their craft and really highlighted how much impact the dominant rucks can have, especially when there is a connection between the ruck and midfield like Tom brings.

"His attitude, the way he applies himself to his craft and the knowledge he has as an experienced ruck has been really important for our playing group and especially in the middle of the ground."

Sydney's Aliir Aliir and Port Adelaide's Scott Lycett grapple during a ruck contest. Picture: AFL Photos

The 30-year-old has found his niche at his fourth club as a stoppage and clearance specialist, with former teammate Nic Naitanui the only ruckman ahead of him for centre clearances (35-27) and stoppage clearances (54-36).

Now in his eleventh AFL season, Hickey is averaging career-highs for disposals (16), contested ball (12), clearances (six), inside 50s (three) and one-percenters (five).

But Hickey’s career-best season almost came to an early and abrupt end when he injured his PCL in round five. He incredibly missed only the following match with the injury and has since been sidelined with knee soreness once more.

"We went through a number of tests but he knew what was sore, what he could do with his knee and said he's fine to keep going," Cox said.

"It has been a huge effort by Tom. Not only to get back out there but to perform at the level that he has been, to keep having an impact at clearances and ground ball gets, with his follow up work and once the ball leaves the contest.

"He's battled along really well and now the knee is getting a lot better. Hopefully he can finish off the year well now."