PORT Adelaide's influential arrival Aliir Aliir says he's a "chilled and relaxed person".

But the man dubbed the AFL recruit of the year is ready to fight any fire with fire when he plays against his former club Sydney for the first time on Saturday.

"If they come at me, I will probably go back twice as hard," Aliir told reporters on Friday.

"Obviously I have got some good mates there (at Sydney).

"But at the end of the day I'm playing for Port Adelaide so I will have a chat with them after the game, but I have got a job to do - and that's to play well and get the win for Port Adelaide.

"I'm a very chilled and relaxed person but if someone comes at you, it's natural for you to go back at them."

Aliir Aliir cooly distributes the ball in round 14, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Aliir played 64 games for the Swans and was contracted by Sydney for this season when surprisingly traded to Port at the end of 2020.

"Everything just happened so quick, with me not having a great season and Port's interest coming," he said.

The Power stressed their desire to station Aliir permanently in defence after the Kenyan-born 26-year-old was swung to all parts of the ground by the Swans.

"Towards the end of 2019 and 2020 I was just inconsistent all over the ground," he said.

"It didn't really matter where I was playing, whether it was in the ruck, in the backs, forward line, I was very inconsistent.

"Here, coming to a new club, you don't really know how it's going to go.

"But everyone has made me feel very welcome and I'm locked and loaded playing down back and just being able to play with a bit of confidence."

Aliir Aliir of the Swans celebrates a win in round eight, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

Aliir has made a stunning instant impact at the Power, who hold fifth spot on the ladder and could climb to fourth with a win over the sixth-placed Swans.

The Power have made three changes for the Adelaide Oval fixture, with Robbie Gray (knee), Lachie Jones (hamstring) and Peter Ladhams (omitted) replaced by debutant Dylan Williams and Todd Marshall.

Sydney's Errol Gulden and Kaiden Brand return at the expense of Logan McDonald (omitted) and Sam Wicks (suspension).