THEY are the younger brothers on a mission to join their siblings at the top level … and they’re coming with a rush.

On this week’s episode of Road to the Draft, find out more about a couple of younger brothers of up-and-coming AFL stars who look set to have family join them at the top level in the coming drafts.

Join hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards as they dissect all the country’s best performed draftees, the NAB AFL Under-17s Championships and their interview with possible top-five pick and Western Bulldogs father-son Sam Darcy.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join the show for exclusive interviews.

In this week's episode…

1.00 - Nick Daicos racked up 37 disposals as the NAB League returned to a full slate.

5:15 – A gun midfielder likened to Jacob Hopper returns from injury to star in his first game in months.



8.00 - Joshua Browne dominates in the WAFL while a Port Adelaide father-son prospect turns it on in the SANFL.

11.15 - Previewing the Vic Metro v Vic Country U17 and U19 clashes.

16.30 - Should the father-son bidding rules change?

21.30 - Sam Darcy from the Oakleigh Chargers joins the show.

27:50 – Darcy shares the advice from his father for this season plus the focus on mindfulness this season.

31:00 – The lessons Darcy has taken from training alongside last year's No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.