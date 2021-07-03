CARLTON'S 2021 salvage mission is underway after holding on to win a thrilling and chaotic clash against a desperate and inaccurate Fremantle by 16 points at the MCG on Saturday night.

The Blues squandered an early 28-point lead to trail by one point in the final term, but they held on to win back-to-back games for the first time since rounds three and four, winning 12.8 (80) to 8.16 (64).

DOCKERS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

After a helter-skelter final term that saw both teams lose their heads for periods, the important win was sealed by young Carlton star Sam Walsh, who snapped a brilliant goal from the boundary.

The victory steadies the Blues' previously tumultuous season while denying the Dockers a spot in the top eight in what was a relocated home game for Justin Longmuir's men.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Fremantle v Carlton The Dockers and Blues clash in round 16

Carlton was led in many ways by the young players it has been waiting on to emerge, with midfielder Paddy Dow at the forefront with 22 disposals and a team-high eight clearances.

Former Giant Matt Kennedy (22 and four clearances) was also influential in the midfield, while Walsh drove the Blues home with nine of his 25 touches coming in the final term.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Walsh seals it with GOTY contender Sam Walsh continues to blossom with this incredible Goal of the Year contender

Jacob Weitering was a rock in defence opposed to Rory Lobb, while Coleman Medal leader Harry McKay was the game's dominant forward with three goals.

The Blues built their 28-point lead early in the second quarter on the back of attacking ball-movement through the corridor and darting passes inside 50, with the Dockers fumbling and unorganised in comparison.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Blues too quick as Owies puts it through The Blues left their opponents for dust with this blistering passage of play which ended in a Matthew Owies goal

Led by Dow, who had 11 disposals and six clearances for the term, they appeared set for a big win at the MCG after the game was relocated from Optus Stadium due to COVID-19 precautions.

The Dockers' young midfield took over in the second and third quarters, however, to build a 37-18 clearance advantage and level the scores at the final change.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Walters makes it three Dockers goals in a row Fremantle has responded with three unanswered goals thanks to this finish from Michael Walters

The Blues kicked 2.5 to 0.1 in the final term, including Walsh's brilliant snap, to secure a win that keeps them mathematically in the hunt to play finals.

The inaccurate Fremantle will rue more bad kicking after missing the chance to replace Greater Western Sydney in eighth spot.

Ruckman Sean Darcy was brilliant with 40 hit-outs, seven clearances and a goal to continue a breakout season.

Midfielders Andrew Brayshaw (28 and two goals) and Adam Cerra (24 and seven clearances) were also prominent, with the engine room driving the Dockers' periods of ascendency.

FREMANTLE 0.4 4.8 8.15 8.16 (64)

CARLTON 4.2 7.2 10.3 12.8 (80)

GOALS

Fremantle: Brayshaw 2, Darcy, Henry, Lobb, Switkowski, Treacy, Walters

Carlton: McKay 3, Betts 2, Silvagni 2, Walsh, De Koning, Dow, Kennedy, Owies

BEST

Fremantle: Darcy, Brayshaw, Mundy, Ryan, Cerra, Pearce

Carlton: Dow, Walsh, Weitering, McKay, Silvagni, Newman

INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

Carlton: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Mitch Crowden (unused)

Carlton: Matthew Cottrell (unused)

Crowd: 12,103 at the MCG