PORT Adelaide has spoiled Shaun Burgoyne's 400-game milestone with the Power cruising to a 34-point win over a disappointing Hawthorn.

The Hawks booted the first goal, but the Power slammed through the next nine to take a stranglehold on proceedings. Hawthorn came to life in the second half, but never really threatened to steal victory as Port sealed the 13.9 (87) to 7.11 (53) win.

Ollie Wines continued his outstanding season with another 41 possessions, while Karl Amon found plenty of space on the wing and Charlie Dixon booted four goals.

The only downside of the victory was the serious knee injury to Kane Farell, who was subbed out early in the first term.

It was a disappointing night for Burgoyne with the Hawks never recovering from their disastrous one-goal first half.