Andrew Gaff in action in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has suffered a major blow on the eve of its must-win clash against Sydney with Andrew Gaff ruled out of Sunday's game.

The Eagles had hoped the champion midfielder would be able to prove his fitness but will miss with a hand injury.

Luke Edwards comes into the starting 22 and Brendon Ah Chee has been added to the emergencies.

Coach Adam Simpson spoke of his misfiring midfield after West Coast was soundly defeated by the Western Bulldogs in round 15, and getting the engine room back to its best will only be harder in Gaff's absence.