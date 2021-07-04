A RUTHLESS Sydney has annihilated a dismal West Coast by 92 points to continue the Eagles' horror record at GMHBA Stadium.

The game was moved from the SCG due to NSW's COVID-19 outbreak but the Swans were more than at home in the first AFL game in Geelong not involving the Cats.

SWANS V EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

Sydney was as good as West Coast was bad, putting the game to rest early in the second quarter to take a 61-point lead into half-time, kicking 10 unanswered goals at one stage.

It was the Eagles’ lowest score since round 23, 1992 and their third worst ever.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Swans siege as Wicks dances towards sticks The Sydney Swans look relentless against the Eagles, notching yet another goal through Sam Wicks to pile on more pain

Their first-half score of 1.3 (9) was their lowest under Adam Simpson, who started coaching the Eagles in 2014.

The Swans shared the goals around in the 18.10 (118) to 3.8 (26) result, which consolidates their position in sixth at 9-6

West Coast's last game in Geelong was in round six when the Cats embarrassed them by 97 points in a performance Eagles coach Adam Simpson labelled as "weak".

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Did Shuey deliberately draw this high tackle? Luke Shuey is adjudged to have ducked into the tackle according to the umpire

They have now lost eight straight games at the venue by an average losing margin of 68 points.

West Coast's combined score in second quarters in their two games in Geelong this year is 0.1 (1) to the opposition's 16.3 (99).

Making matters worse for West Coast (8-7, seventh) was captain Luke Shuey being reported for striking Swans midfielder Callum Mills, while onballer Jack Redden was subbed out with injury.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Papley joins the party in the end Tom Papley gets involved in three consecutive goals to put his stamp on a memorable day for the Swans

But Sydney was back to playing the type of football it showed in the early stages of the season when they defeated flag fancies Brisbane, Richmond and Geelong.

Superstar Lance Franklin booted three goals and was one of eight Swans to kick at least two majors, taking his career tally to 976 as he closes in on the magical 1000-mark.

Sydney's forward line dominated the Eagles' defence, which was made to look dysfunctional as the Swans scored 15 times from 32 inside-50s in the first half.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buddy beautiful snap turned a mile Lance Franklin lands a dazzling shot on the burst in windy conditions

Mills was the Swans' standout in the midfield with 35 touches, while ruckman Tom Hickey competed hard against former teammate Nic Naitanui.

Sydney faces the rampaging Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium next weekend while West Coast is due to host lowly North Melbourne at Optus Stadium.

Horror show sequel at GMHBA Stadium

It was a horror show sequel for the Eagles at GMHBA Stadium but being on the end of a thumping by a team also playing away from home was perhaps a new low. The Eagles’ previous four visits to the venue also resulted in thrashings – by 97, 58, 44 and 75 points – but they were all at the hands of Geelong. This time the Swans started better with the swirling conditions in mind as they used handball to hang onto the ball, but the Eagles didn’t even respond in the second term as they went scoreless while the Swans kicked 6.2. The Eagles have now lost two second quarters at GMHBA Stadium this season by a combined 0.1 to 16.3, and certainly won’t be in a hurry to return.

The dejected West Coast players leave GMHBA Stadium after a loss in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Former back-up wins the ruck battle

Tom Hickey spent two seasons at West Coast mostly as a back-up to Nic Naitanui, but stepped in to play 20 games in 2019 while the Eagles' star ruckman was sidelined with a knee injury. Hickey has been in career-best form since moving to the Swans in last year's Trade Period, and made the most of the opportunity to test that form against his former teammate for the first time. The Swans ruckman had the better of Naitanui around the ground and claimed more disposals (22-15), contested possessions (13-9), clearances (6-2) and metres gained (212-10).

Tom Hickey and Nic Naitanui clash in round 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Shuey stuns Mills with a swinging arm

The Eagles midfield will be under plenty of scrutiny this week, but Luke Shuey might also have to answer to the MRO after his swinging arm caught Callum Mills on the chin. When the umpire blew a whistle at a ball up near the Eagles’ forward 50 arc, Shuey tried to take an advantage but was slowed by Mills with a scragging tackle. The Eagles’ captain didn’t take too kindly to the attention and threw an arm back that hit Mills high and sent him crashing to the turf. A 50m penalty was awarded the other way that soon resulted in a goal to the Swans. Shuey quickly apologised to Mills but that might not be enough to prevent the MRO from making him pay a further penalty.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Shuey says sorry after this reckless swing Luke Shuey immediately apologies for a wild swing on Callum Mills

SYDNEY 5.2 11.4 13.8 18.10 (118)

WEST COAST 1.3 1.3 3.5 3.8 (26)

GOALS

Sydney: Franklin 3, Heeney 3, Hayward 2, Wicks 2, Amartey 2, Gulden 2, Dawson 2, Papley 2

West Coast: Yeo, Kennedy, Darling

BEST

Sydney: Mills, Hewett, Hickey, Parker, Florent, Dawson, Franklin

West Coast: Sheed, Duggan, Darling, Hurn, Yeo

INJURIES

Sydney: Nil

West Coast: Redden (TBC), Jones (ankle)

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Rowbottom (unused)

Hawthorn: Petruccelle (replaced Redden)

Crowd: TBC at GMHBA Stadium