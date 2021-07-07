COME and see football's leading podcast live and in person this month.

On Saturday, July 31, AFL Exchange will be recording a special live episode of its popular podcast as part of the inaugural Melbourne Podcast Festival.

Join co-hosts Cal Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge as they discuss all the big issues in footy as well as some of the not so big in their entertaining program.

Special prizes will be available at the show as well, which will be staged at 11am at The Jam Factory in South Yarra.

Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster to catch the one-off live podcast to be a part of the fun.