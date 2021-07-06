I UNDERSTAND that it looked like I lost the plot last week when recommending bringing in De Goat, Jordan De Goey and Jake Stringer, but wow, didn’t they produce. It’s amazing to think that despite their outstanding performances and form, they are still both value selections this week at under $600k. Do not hesitate to jump on, whether it be a downgrade, straight swap or rookie upgrade.

The most common question I am receiving in the lead up to next round is in regard to whether to prioritise removing all of your rookies on the ground, even if it means keeping an under performer that may have plateaued. Now although I love removing all the rookies and usually make it a high priority, I would be happy to keep someone like Swan sensation Joel Amartey on the ground and offload a player like Nick Hind if it meant reaching an under priced star like Patrick Dangerfield who presents huge value.

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jordan DeGoey (FWD, $574,000) +59,000

Jake Stringer (FWD, $582,000) +$56,000

Joel Amartey (RUC/FWD, $347,000) +$43,000

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $291,000) +$40,000

Mason Wood (FWD, $452,000) +40,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jarrod Berry (MID, $500,000) -$70,000

Darcy MacPherson (FWD, $468,000) -$49,000

Jack Buckley (MID/DEF, $359,000) -$41,000

Cameron Guthrie (MID, $786,000) -$40,000

Cale Hooker (DEF/FWD, $402,000) -$39,000

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' round 16 Fantasy wrap The story of the round was the value picks with Jordan De Goey becoming Jordan De Goat.

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Ned Reeves (RUC, $245,000) - 22

Max Lynch (RUC/FWD, $229,000) - 10

Nick Bryan (RUC, $195,000) -4

Kieren Briggs (DEF/FWD, $255,000) -4

Lachlan Bramble (MID, $242,000) -2

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Mitch Duncan (MID, $714,000) 199

Tom Rockliff (MID, $818,000) 188

Cameron Guthrie (MID, $786,000) 160

Jack Macrae (MID, $862,000) 154

Dylan Shiel (MID, $722,000) 152

BUY

Patrick Dangerfield

GEELONG

FWD/MID, $671,000

With the superstar's time on ground tracking in the right direction since his return, the writing was on the wall last week to trade him in. Well done to those coaches who did, enjoying a whopping 149. If you didn’t, it’s not too late! He is a bargain price and has a BE of just 63.

Jordan De Goey

COLLINGWOOD

FWD, $574,000

I might sound like a broken record, but I am here to help, so once again I am forced to tell you to trade De Goat in. Yes, you laughed at me all year for owning him when he couldn’t get a touch on the physio table, but eat your words, he is on fire averaging 103 in his last three after 124 last round.

Matthew Kennedy

CARLTON

MID/FWD, $538,000

If you are struggling for cash to make a rookie upgrade, you could do much worse than the former Giant who is finally being given an extended run as an inside midfielder at the Blues. He had another good outing of 95, giving him a three game average of 99.

Also consider: Jake Stringer, Christian Salem, Shannon Hurn.

HOLD

Cam Guthrie

GEELONG

MID, $786,000

The star Cat had a stinker last round, something that has been very uncommon over the last couple of seasons. What made it worse was so many midfielders were pumping out ridiculously big scores, while he managed just 58. He is averaging 108 and has a BE of 160.

Jayden Short

RICHMOND

DEF, $686,000

The usually reliable defensive accumulator was pencilled in for a good score this round in a seemingly favourable match up. Unfortunately, he had a shocker, managing just 65 from 17 touches. It hurts more because it happened on a high scoring round but remember he had scores of 122 and 104 in his previous two.

Dustin Martin

RICHMOND

DEF, $686,000

You selected Dusty knowing he is one of the best players in the game. You also selected Dusty knowing he can have games like this where the interest and desire isn’t there. Can you blame a three-time Norm Smith winner? He had just 69 with one mark.

Also consider: Lachie Hunter, Kyle Langford, Isaac Cumming.

SELL

Shai Bolton

RICHMOND

MID/FWD, $615,000

After a run of career best form where Bolton was knocking on the door of the Rollin’ 22, the wheels are off and he needs to be traded. His score of 55 last round gives him a three game average of just 65 which caused a price drop of $36k. He has a BE of 130 so trade him to De Goey, Stringer or Kennedy.

Michael Walters

FREMANTLE

MID/FWD, $441,000

The Dockers star just can’t get out of this funk and his price and trade value in Draft reflect that. It may even be time to bite the bullet and delist him just to bring in a free agent who is showing a bit of form. In the last four weeks, Walters has failed to reach 50 on three occasions.

Steele Sidebottom

COLLINGWOOD

MID/FWD, $668,000

Look, it is surely just a reversed rage trade, because I love Steele but if you are in a position where luxury trades are in play, it's understandable if he is on the block. His score of 47… Yes 47 may force his furious coaches’ hand, especially if you have missed a consistent scorer like Hall or Kelly.

Also consider: Nick Hind, Caleb Serong, Caleb Poulter.

