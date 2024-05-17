THE BEST players from the WAFL and SANFL will face off on Sunday, May 19 when representative teams from the two leagues clash at Optus Stadium.
The WAFL v SANFL clash will commence at 12.40pm AWST (2.40pm AEST) in a prelude to the AFL game between the Eagles and Demons.
>> WATCH THE WAFL v SANFL CLASH LIVE FROM 12.40pm AWST ON SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The SANFL is seeking a fifth successive win over the WAFL, having dominated recent clashes between the two leagues. Byes have been scheduled in both competitions this weekend.
SANFL
West End State Squad
|Aiden Grace
|Central District
|Brinn Little
|Central District
|Jez McLennan
|Central District
|Matt Allen
|Glenelg
|Chris Curran
|Glenelg
|Riley Holder
|Glenelg
|Luke Reynolds
|Glenelg
|Corey Lyons
|Glenelg
|Campbell Combe
|North Adelaide
|Mitch Harvey
|North Adelaide
|Frank Szekely
|North Adelaide
|Harrison Wigg
|North Adelaide
|Billy Cootee
|Norwood
|Tom Donnelly
|Norwood
|Matt Ling
|Norwood
|Baynen Lowe
|Norwood
|Mitch O'Neill
|Norwood
|Eamon Wilkinson
|South Adelaide
|Will Coomblas
|Sturt
|Connor McFadyen
|Sturt
|Casey Voss
|Sturt
|Amos Doyle
|Sturt
|Kobe Ryan
|West Adelaide
|Luke Beecken
|Woodville-West Torrens
|James Rowe
|Woodville-West Torrens
|Joseph Sinor (C)
|Woodville-West Torrens
WAFL
|
Jacob
|
Blight
|
Peel Thunder
|
Hamish
|
Brayshaw
|
East Perth
|
Jye
|
Chalcraft
|
Swan Districts
|
Greg
|
Clark
|
Subiaco
|
Regan
|
Clarke
|
Perth
|
Mitch
|
Crowden
|
East Perth
|
Cam
|
Eardley
|
East Fremantle
|
Oliver
|
Eastland
|
Claremont
|
Thomas
|
Edwards
|
Swan Districts
|
Zac
|
Guadagnin
|
West Perth
|
Jed
|
Hagan
|
East Fremantle
|
Scott
|
Jones
|
East Perth
|
Matthew
|
Jupp
|
East Fremantle
|
Tyler
|
Keitel
|
West Perth
|
Harrison
|
Macreadie
|
East Perth
|
Jack
|
Mayo
|
Subiaco
|
Luke
|
Meadows
|
West Perth
|
Milan
|
Murdock
|
East Fremantle
|
Matthew
|
Parker
|
South Fremantle
|
Chad
|
Pearson
|
South Fremantle
|
Noah
|
Pegoraro
|
West Perth
|
Bailey
|
Rogers
|
Claremont
|
Nik
|
Rokahr
|
Swan Districts
|
Trey
|
Ruscoe
|
West Coast Eagles
|
Jasper
|
Scaife
|
West Perth
|
Angus
|
Schumacher
|
East Perth
|
Angus
|
Scott
|
East Perth
|
Jack
|
Sears
|
Peel Thunder
|
Michael
|
Sellwood
|
Peel Thunder
|
Ben
|
Sokol
|
Subiaco
|
Brynn
|
Teakle
|
East Fremantle
|
Fraser
|
Turner
|
East Fremantle
|
Jesse
|
Turner
|
Swan Districts
|
Stan
|
Wright
|
East Perth