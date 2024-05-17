The WAFL and SANFL will face off in a clash between the best players from the two state league competitions on Sunday, May 19

Mitch O'Neill and Luke Meadows in action during the SANFL's clash with the WAFL in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BEST players from the WAFL and SANFL will face off on Sunday, May 19 when representative teams from the two leagues clash at Optus Stadium.

The WAFL v SANFL clash will commence at 12.40pm AWST (2.40pm AEST) in a prelude to the AFL game between the Eagles and Demons.

>> WATCH THE WAFL v SANFL CLASH LIVE FROM 12.40pm AWST ON SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The SANFL is seeking a fifth successive win over the WAFL, having dominated recent clashes between the two leagues. Byes have been scheduled in both competitions this weekend.

Learn More WAFL v SANFL from 12.40pm AWST

SANFL

West End State Squad

Aiden Grace Central District Brinn Little Central District Jez McLennan Central District Matt Allen Glenelg Chris Curran Glenelg Riley Holder Glenelg Luke Reynolds Glenelg Corey Lyons Glenelg Campbell Combe North Adelaide Mitch Harvey North Adelaide Frank Szekely North Adelaide Harrison Wigg North Adelaide Billy Cootee Norwood Tom Donnelly Norwood Matt Ling Norwood Baynen Lowe Norwood Mitch O'Neill Norwood Eamon Wilkinson South Adelaide Will Coomblas Sturt Connor McFadyen Sturt Casey Voss Sturt Amos Doyle Sturt Kobe Ryan West Adelaide Luke Beecken Woodville-West Torrens James Rowe Woodville-West Torrens Joseph Sinor (C) Woodville-West Torrens

WAFL