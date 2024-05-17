Mitch O'Neill and Luke Meadows in action during the SANFL's clash with the WAFL in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BEST players from the WAFL and SANFL will face off on Sunday, May 19 when representative teams from the two leagues clash at Optus Stadium. 

The WAFL v SANFL clash will commence at 12.40pm AWST (2.40pm AEST) in a prelude to the AFL game between the Eagles and Demons.  

>> WATCH THE WAFL v SANFL CLASH LIVE FROM 12.40pm AWST ON SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

The SANFL is seeking a fifth successive win over the WAFL, having dominated recent clashes between the two leagues. Byes have been scheduled in both competitions this weekend.

Watch LIVE

WAFL v SANFL from 12.40pm AWST

SANFL 

West End State Squad

Aiden Grace Central District
Brinn Little Central District
Jez McLennan Central District
Matt Allen Glenelg
Chris Curran Glenelg
Riley Holder Glenelg
Luke Reynolds Glenelg
Corey Lyons Glenelg
Campbell Combe North Adelaide
Mitch Harvey North Adelaide
Frank Szekely North Adelaide
Harrison Wigg North Adelaide
Billy Cootee Norwood
Tom Donnelly Norwood
Matt Ling Norwood
Baynen Lowe Norwood
Mitch O'Neill Norwood
Eamon Wilkinson South Adelaide
Will Coomblas Sturt
Connor McFadyen Sturt
Casey Voss Sturt
Amos Doyle Sturt
Kobe Ryan West Adelaide
Luke Beecken Woodville-West Torrens
James Rowe Woodville-West Torrens
Joseph Sinor (C) Woodville-West Torrens

WAFL

Jacob

Blight

Peel Thunder

Hamish

Brayshaw

East Perth

Jye

Chalcraft

Swan Districts

Greg

Clark

Subiaco

Regan

Clarke

Perth

Mitch

Crowden

East Perth

Cam

Eardley

East Fremantle

Oliver

Eastland

Claremont

Thomas

Edwards

Swan Districts

Zac

Guadagnin

West Perth

Jed

Hagan

East Fremantle

Scott

Jones

East Perth

Matthew

Jupp

East Fremantle

Tyler

Keitel

West Perth

Harrison

Macreadie

East Perth

Jack

Mayo

Subiaco

Luke

Meadows

West Perth

Milan

Murdock

East Fremantle

Matthew

Parker

South Fremantle

Chad

Pearson

South Fremantle

Noah

Pegoraro

West Perth

Bailey

Rogers

Claremont

Nik

Rokahr

Swan Districts

Trey

Ruscoe

West Coast Eagles

Jasper

Scaife

West Perth

Angus

Schumacher

East Perth

Angus

Scott

East Perth

Jack

Sears

Peel Thunder

Michael

Sellwood

Peel Thunder

Ben

Sokol

Subiaco

Brynn

Teakle

East Fremantle

Fraser

Turner

East Fremantle

Jesse

Turner

Swan Districts

Stan

Wright

East Perth