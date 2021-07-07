Tom Liberatore after the Western Bulldogs' win over West Coast in round two, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Tom Liberatore has been rewarded for his prolific season with a fresh two-year contract extension.

Liberatore turned his back on free agency to sign a new deal at the Dogs, as forecast by AFL.com.au in April.

The 29-year-old has been an integral part of the ladder-leading Dogs' engine room this year, playing every game and averaging 24.3 disposals, 8.6 clearances and 5.2 tackles. He also leads the competition for clearances (129).

“It’s very exciting to stay on for another couple. I’m certainly looking forward to the next couple of years, and obviously this year as well,” Liberatore said.

“It’s been good to be consistent and keep myself healthy. That allows me to get out on the park and play some good footy each week.

Tom Liberatore steps up in the third-quarter with two superb goals

“It’s been extremely pleasing to be part of a group that’s got a lot of chemistry.

“I think we’re in a good place to keep playing good footy and keep challenging the best teams. It’s exciting times ahead.”

Liberatore has played 163 games since joining the Dogs as a father-son selection in the 2010 NAB AFL Draft.