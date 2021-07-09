CAN ESSENDON regain its momentum or will the Crows swoop when the two sides clash under Friday night lights at Marvel Stadium?

It's a crucial game for the Dons, who must win in order to keep in touch with the top eight, while the Crows will be looking to salvage what's left of the season.

Both sides are coming off back-to-back losses, with Adelaide sitting in 15th spot on the ladder with a 5-10 record and Essendon in 12th spot with a 6-9 record.

The Crows will be without Coleman Medal contender Taylor Walker, who suffered a neck injury in last week's clash against the Lions.

Essendon will be without captain Dyson Heppell, who had surgery on his thumb during the week.

Essendon's Jake Stringer will play his 150th career game, and curtailing his influence on the game will be crucial for the Crows.