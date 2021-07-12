The AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 17 has been completed. One charge was laid and there was one further incident that required detailed explanation.

Charge laid:

Sam Reid, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Rough Conduct (Dangerous Tackle) against Chris Burgess, Gold Coast SUNS, during the third quarter of the Round 17 match between the GWS GIANTS and Gold Coast SUNS played at MARS Stadium on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Incident assessed:

Contact between the Gold Coast SUNS' Jack Bowes and GWS GIANTS' Lachie Whitfield from the second quarter of Sunday's match between the GWS GIANTS and the Gold Coast SUNS was assessed. The ball is kicked towards the GIANTS forward line. Whitfield and Bowes approach the ball from opposite directions to contest the mark. Whilst attempting to spoil, Bowes makes high contact to Whitfield. It was determined by the MRO that his actions were not unreasonable in the circumstances. No further action was taken.