The AFL advises the Match Review of the Monday game of Round 17 has been completed. Three charges were laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges laid:

Jamie Cripps, West Coast Eagles has been charged with Striking Tarryn Thomas, North Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round 17 match between the West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Monday July 12, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Tarryn Thomas, North Melbourne has been charged with Wrestling Jamie Cripps, West Coast Eagles, during the second quarter of the Round 17 match between the West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Monday July 12, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea.



A second offence for Wrestling is a $2500 sanction. An early plea enables the player to accept a $1500 sanction.



Jeremy McGovern, West Coast Eagles has been charged with Tripping Tarryn Thomas, North Melbourne, during the fourth quarter of the Round 17 match between the West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne played at Optus Stadium on Monday July 12, 2021.



In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Tripping (Fixed Financial Sanction). The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.