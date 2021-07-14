Brad Close kicks for goal during the round 17 clash between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG on July 10, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

THOUSANDS of fans who watched Geelong's win over Carlton at the MCG on Saturday have been assessed as COVID-19 Tier 2 close contacts after a positive case attended the match.

The Department of Health Victoria confirmed on Wednesday morning that Victoria had recorded seven new cases of COVID linked to the recent outbreak in New South Wales.

One of the positive cases attended the Blues-Cats clash, with those situated on level two of the MCC members' reserve and in attendance between 4-8pm deemed Tier 2 contacts.

They will be required to get tested and isolate until receiving a negative result.

Cats players head to the rooms ahead of the round 17 clash between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG on July 10, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

A handful of staff and patrons at the match are expected to be made Tier 1 primary close contacts and will be contacted by the Department of Health.

All other fans who attended the match outside of the affected area have been asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The AFL has been working with venues this season to ensure QR code check-ins upon arrival to provide further data. Since round six, fans attending all matches in Victoria have been required to submit contact details linked to their seat when purchasing tickets.

