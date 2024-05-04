Essendon clung on to win by six points against a determined West Coast outfit

Essendon players celebrate a goal during the R8 match against West Coast at Optus Stadium on May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON held on late against West Coast in a Saturday night thriller and is knocking on the door of the top four after a dramatic six-point win at Optus Stadium.

The Bombers stood up at crucial moments in the fourth quarter to seal the 11.11 (77) to 11.5 (71) win, but they also benefited from a horror lapse in judgement late from premiership Eagle Jamie Cripps when the game was on the line.

With star forward Jake Waterman lining up for a set shot that would have reduced the gap to four points, Cripps shoved opponent Nic Martin to ground, giving away a free kick at a time when his team had momentum.

While the Eagles rallied again and cut the margin to six points in the final two minutes, they were unable to get the final goal they needed as the Bombers moved to 5-2-1 and just half a game adrift of fourth-placed Melbourne.

Further souring the defeat for the home team, star midfielder Elliot Yeo looked to suffer a groin injury late in the third quarter and was substituted out of his 200th match in a concerning sign given his history of groin issues.

Young star Harley Reid sent a scare through the camp when he pulled up and grabbed at his right hamstring, coming from the ground, but he was able to return to the field late as the Eagles surged forward.

The Bombers, who will rue undisciplined moments themselves throughout the game, can thank the cool head of their brilliant captain Zach Merrett and a clutch 50m goal on the boundary from Kyle Langford for sealing the important win.

Merrett was outstanding with 29 disposals and three goals, leading a deep midfield that was also well served by Darcy Parish (36 and six clearances) and Sam Durham (25 and seven clearances).

Martin was a thorn in the Eagles' side at half-back with 32 disposals, eight marks and six rebound 50s, lifting as he often does against the team he trialled with during the 2021 pre-season.

The pattern for Essendon's midfield ascendency was set early as it controlled clearances 13-5 in the first quarter and kicked its two goals from the source, building a 10-point lead at the first break.

A big contested mark and set shot goal from Waterman had been the Eagles' only early highlight, and they turned again to their in-form forward, who flushed a brilliant set shot from outside 50m to start the second term. When Yeo matched that effort minutes later, West Coast had an unlikely lead.

The Bombers responded with their best 10-minute period for the half, however, kicking four unanswered goals as their midfielders did as they liked again and their opponents turned the ball over far too frequently.

When Durham shook Reid at a forward 50 stoppage to snap a neat goal, Essendon was 21 points clear and looked comfortably the better side going into the second half.

West Coast's best period on the game was still to come, however, and it found another gear through the third quarter to keep the contest alive, with Campbell Chesser seizing on Jake Kelly's error to convert on the goalline.

Quite through the first half, Reid electrified the home crowd with a pair of fend-offs in the middle of the ground, shrugging off Merrett and Ben Hobbs to create a goal for Jack Darling and cut the margin to just four points.

A pair of late goals to Essendon, including a brilliant dribble from the pocket from Merrett for his third, restored a 15-point margin at the last break.

West Coast had ample opportunities in the final quarter to peg that back, but a stunning 50m goal on the boundary from Langford against the run of play gave the Bombers enough breathing room late.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Waterman continues making waves with cracking mark Jake Waterman adds to his fine form with a solid grab and finish to bag his side’s first of the contest

00:37 The Yeo show gets fans going in 200th game Elliot Yeo snares a goal in his milestone match to create plenty of noise around the stadium

00:36 Durham drives through with speed and bags beauty Sam Durham hits the contest at pace and lands a super goal for the Bombers

00:36 Merrett makes the difficult look easy once again Essendon skipper Zach Merrett continues his fine season with the craftiest of goals

00:38 Chesser piles on pressure after Don’s disaster Campbell Chesser makes the Bombers pay full price for not clearing the footy in the goalsquare

00:52 Harley’s double ‘don’t argue’ sends home crowd wild Harley Reid delivers two consecutive fend-offs which eventuates in a team-lifting goal to Jack Darling

03:54 Last two mins: Bombers survive late scare from plucky Eagles The thrilling final moments between West Coast and Essendon in round eight

02:12 Merrett magic: Skipper’s super three save the day Essendon captain Zach Merrett produces another inspired performance with a trio of goals helping his side hold on for a gutsy win

06:48 Highlights: West Coast v Essendon The Eagles and Bombers clash in round eight

07:50 Full post-match, R8: Eagles Watch West Coast’s press conference after round eight’s match against Essendon

WEST COAST 1.1 4.2 8.5 11.5 (71)

ESSENDON 2.5 7.6 10.8 11.11 (77)

GOALS

West Coast: Waterman 3, J Williams 3, Darling 2, Chesser, B Williams, Yeo

Essendon: Merrett 3, Langford 3, Wright 2, Durham, Duursma, Stringer

BEST

West Coast: Waterman, Kelly, Duggan, McGovern, J Williams

Essendon: Merrett, Parish, Durham, Martin, Langford, Perkins

INJURIES

West Coast: Long (knee), Yeo (groin)

Essendon: Caldwell (calf tightness)

LATE CHANGES

West Coast: Ryan Maric (illness) replaced in selected side by Dom Sheed

Essendon: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Harvey Johnston (replaced Noah Long at three-quarter time)

Essendon: Ben Hobbs (replaced Jye Caldwell in the third quarter)

Crowd: 51,751 at Optus Stadium