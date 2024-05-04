Two genuine flag contenders play out a classic at the home of football

Kysaiah Pickett celebrates a goal during the round eight match between Melbourne and Geelong at the MCG, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG'S unbeaten start to the season has ended at seven with a thrilling eight-point loss to Melbourne at the MCG on Saturday night.

The 10.14 (74) to 9.12 (66) result also sees the Cats drop from top spot, handing the role of ladder leader to Sydney.

In a bizarre stretch from late in the first quarter to early in the third neither side could kick a goal, managing to slot 14 behinds between them.

Eventually Kade Chandler squeezed through a set shot, followed by an amazing left foot snap from Tyson Stengle and normal play resumed.

Both clubs have already established their bona fides as premiership contenders and the match played out - wayward finishing aside - as a high-quality contest.

There was less than a goal in it at each change of ends, with Geelong holding a two-point lead at three-quarter time.

Melbourne kicked the first two goals of the final term and the momentum seemed to be running the Demons' way, but the Cats slotted the next two to edge back in front.

Then it was Kysaiah Pickett and Caleb Windsor for Melbourne, answered by the unlikely Zach Guthrie.

Just when it seemed Geelong would find the next to again snatch the lead it was an amazing matchwinner and Goal of the Year contender at the other end of the ground from Bayley Fritsch that sealed the win.

MELBOURNE 3.2 3.7 5.14 10.14 (74)

GEELONG 2.4 2.8 6.10 9.12 (66)

GOALS

Melbourne: Fritsch 3, Pickett 2, Petty, Langdon, Gawn, Chandler, Windsor

Geelong: O.Henry 3, Stengle 2, Dempsey, Close, Clark, Z.Guthrie