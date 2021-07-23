BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan is not concerned by his team losing back-to-back matches, saying it's all part of the ebb and flow of a season.

The Lions have lost their spot in the top four following defeats to St Kilda and Richmond in the past fortnight, but Fagan says they're not far away from playing their best footy.

He said after a 1-3 start to 2021, what Brisbane has done since is "extraordinary".

"We just need to be more consistent," Fagan said.

"We've played some really good footy over the last couple of weeks, but we just weren't able to sustain it over four quarters for whatever reason.

"Part of it is really good opposition, and part of it is a football season goes for six months and it's really, really hard to be in great form for six months.

"Tell me a team that's done it? Nobody has. All teams have their ebbs and flows.

"We just put ourselves under a bit of pressure at the start of the year being one and three, there wasn't much room to move.

"You guys are on to us every time we lose, which isn't very often."

The Lions have recalled Jarrod Berry and Callum Ah Chee for Saturday's QClash against Gold Coast at the Gabba.

Berry has played just one senior game in three months after overcoming groin and calf complaints, while Ah Chee was absent against the Tigers for the birth of his first child.

Fagan said he had never seen the competition more even.

"Collingwood are winning games, North Melbourne are winning games and so are Hawthorn and so are the Gold Coast Suns, it's a really even competition," he said.

"You tend to think the top sides should win every week and the bottom sides should lose every week, but that's not how the comp is, I've never seen it more even.

"I'm happy with where we're at, not happy we've lost a couple of games, but you always learn a couple of things from those."

After playing just one match at the Gabba in their past six matches, Fagan said it was nice to be home, but cautioned that alone would not lift the Lions over the Suns.