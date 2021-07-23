THE MUCH anticipated first clash between Harry and Ben McKay will have to wait another season after the Carlton forward was withdrawn from Saturday's clash against North Melbourne with a toe injury.

The 23-year-old was named in the selected side, but after failing to complete a fitness test on Friday, the decision was made to give him the week to recover.

McKay is leading the Coleman Medal race with 52 goals, 10 clear of Taylor Walker and Jack Riewoldt, while Josh Bruce and Tom Hawkins are a further goal back on 41.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Match Previews R19: Carlton v North Melbourne Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and the Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium

Matthew Owies will come into the 22, while Lachie Fogarty has been named as an emergency.

The match was shaping as the first time twins Harry and Ben will face off against each other despite being in the League for six years.

On hearing the news, Ben immediately took to Twitter with Harry's response confusing everyone.

The Blues determined to make it four wins from five matches as they launch an unlikely bid to play finals.

They will have extra motivation against bottom-of-the-ladder North, with club stalwart Ed Curnow to run out for his 200th match.

The Blues have been bolstered by the return of co-captain Patrick Cripps after one week out, while former skipper Marc Murphy will only be considered for the sub role as he chases four more appearances to reach the 300-game milestone.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out

North welcomes back Jed Anderson for his first match since suffering an ankle injury in round three as well as tough midfielder Ben Cunnington, who missed last week due to family reasons.