Gillon McLachlan faces the media during at Marvel Stadium on July 5, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL is working on an education program to inform players about the coronavirus vaccine and will encourage people in the industry to get the jab.

Ever-growing exposure sites and border closures have wreaked havoc with the season, with Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge admitting players and staff are "paranoid" about going anywhere.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said the League was preparing its approach to vaccination, which hadn't yet been a consideration because of broad supply issues.

"We have made a decision as a League, the priority is vulnerable groups get vaccinated first. We have never considered going ahead of those," he told radio station 3AW on Friday.

"As supply (issues) are coming off the table, we have a working group formulating an education program so all of our industry can get all the information they need around vaccination to make an informed decision.

"As supply comes on, we will be encouraging all of our players and our staff to get vaccinated."

McLachlan said the League would have a "sensible discussion" with the Victorian Government if crowd restrictions impact the Grand Final at the MCG.

Last year's decider was shifted to the Gabba in Brisbane to ensure a healthy crowd could attend.

Geelong players run on to the Gabba for the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"We have a contract to play at the MCG. Last year showed if we could not play there with a decent crowd we would review it, but that is not in our contemplation at the moment," McLachlan said.

A long list of players and club staff have been forced into 14-day isolation periods after unwittingly attending exposure sites this month.

Bulldogs midfielder Josh Dunkley was told to isolate after visiting his local cafe and will miss Saturday night's clash with Melbourne. And St Kilda's Rowan Marshall and GWS star Toby Greene are among the high-profile players out of action.

Many players and staff now isolating were ordered to do so after attending the Wallabies' rugby union international against France at AAMI Park, which drew more than 20,000 fans.