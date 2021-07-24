BRISBANE survived an early scare before clicking into gear to keep its top-four chances alive with a 17.18 (120) to 10.11 (71) comeback win against Gold Coast in the QClash at the Gabba on Saturday.

The Suns brought a pressure-laden first half similar to the style of football that has delivered recent wins against Richmond and GWS along with a competitive loss to the Bulldogs last round, but it was a different story after the long break.

With a September second chance on the line, the Lions lifted to produce a powerful third quarter, turning a 27-point half-time deficit into a six-point lead at the final change before running away to the convincing result on the back of an unanswered 11-goal streak.

Former Sun Jarryd Lyons once again excelled against his old side, aided by complete hit-out dominance from Oscar McInerney and Daniel Rich's driving force from defence.

Touk Miller was Gold Coast's best, while Jeremy Sharp continued his upward curve in game number seven, surpassing the 30 disposals he grabbed against the Bulldogs and slotting his second career goal.

BRISBANE 2.4 4.9 9.14 17.18 (120)

GOLD COAST 3.3 9.6 9.8 10.11 (71)

GOALS

Brisbane: McCarthy 4, Daniher 3, Cameron 3, Ah Chee 2, Robinson 2, McStay, Neale, Zorko

Gold Coast: King 3, Corbett 3, Ainsworth, Rowell, Sexton, Sharp